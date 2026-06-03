Ivanka Trump Dragged by 'Daily Show' Anchor After She Boasted About Purchasing a Private Island Amid Struggling Economy — 'Shouldn't Billionaires Maybe Read the Room?'

Kosta opened his segment by joking about the state of the economy before introducing Trump and her husband Jared Kushner's latest venture.

"It seems like every day, there's more depressing news about the economy," he said. "Gas is $5 a gallon. Raspberries are $8 a pint, which sucks because my backup plan was to fill up my car with smoothie."

The comedian then sarcastically added: "Now, despite all this, it's inspiring to know that even in these tough times, there are everyday Americans out there who are still able to make it work."

The camera then cut to footage of Trump discussing the island project during entrepreneur David Senra's podcast.

"We developed the opportunity to help realize its potential and transform it, but with a lot of restraint and care because the land is so beautiful," she explained.

Kosta responded with a slow clap before sarcastically declaring: "Let's give it up for this couple."