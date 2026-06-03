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Home > News > Ivanka Trump

Ivanka Trump Dragged by 'Daily Show' Anchor After She Boasted About Purchasing a Private Island Amid Struggling Economy — 'Shouldn't Billionaires Maybe Read the Room?'

split image of Michael Kosta / Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump
Source: @TheDailyShow/X; mega

'Daily Show' anchor Michael Kosta roasted Ivanka Trump over her plans to develop a private Mediterranean island.

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June 3 2026, Published 11:13 a.m. ET

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Ivanka Trump is facing fresh backlash after opening up about her family's ambitious private island project off the coast of Albania, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The president's daughter found herself in the crosshairs of The Daily Show after host Michael Kosta mocked her lavish real estate venture, questioning the timing of the purchase as Americans grapple with soaring costs and economic uncertainty.

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'Let's Give It Up for This Couple'

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image of The host host questioned whether billionaires should 'read the room' amid economic struggles.
Source: @TheDailyShow/X

The host host questioned whether billionaires should 'read the room' amid economic struggles.

Kosta opened his segment by joking about the state of the economy before introducing Trump and her husband Jared Kushner's latest venture.

"It seems like every day, there's more depressing news about the economy," he said. "Gas is $5 a gallon. Raspberries are $8 a pint, which sucks because my backup plan was to fill up my car with smoothie."

The comedian then sarcastically added: "Now, despite all this, it's inspiring to know that even in these tough times, there are everyday Americans out there who are still able to make it work."

The camera then cut to footage of Trump discussing the island project during entrepreneur David Senra's podcast.

"We developed the opportunity to help realize its potential and transform it, but with a lot of restraint and care because the land is so beautiful," she explained.

Kosta responded with a slow clap before sarcastically declaring: "Let's give it up for this couple."

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Source: @TheDailyShow/X

Trump said she and Jared Kushner discovered the island while swimming from a friend's boat.

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'Shouldn't Billionaires Maybe Read the Room?'

image of The president's daughter described the project as the culmination of her life experiences.
Source: mega

The president's daughter described the project as the culmination of her life experiences.

The host then addressed what many critics have said about the timing of the lavish project.

"And for those of you who are thinking, hey, before buying a private island, shouldn't billionaires maybe read the room?" Kosta joked.

He quickly followed with a punchline aimed at the development plans.

"What you don't understand is, the island doesn't have rooms yet. They can't lay the foundation for those rooms until they burn down all those stupid trees, OK?"

The audience erupted in laughter as Kosta continued mocking the billionaire couple's latest purchase.

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'We Swam to the Islands'

image of Kosta mocked the billionaire couple's purchase with a series of sarcastic jokes.
Source: mega

Kosta mocked the billionaire couple's purchase with a series of sarcastic jokes.

During the podcast interview, Trump revealed that she and Kushner stumbled upon the island by accident while vacationing with friends.

"We were on a friend's boat, and we stopped for a swim," she recalled. "Effectively, that's how we found it."

Trump continued: "We swam to the islands. We went on a hike, barefoot all the way, up to the top. And we were just captivated."

Kosta compared the story to his own far less glamorous experiences.

"I feel ya, girl. I feel ya. Been there, done that," he said. "Except instead of the Mediterranean, I was swimming in the Hudson River."

The comedian continued: "And the island I hiked barefoot was Staten Island. And instead of buying it, I stepped on a needle and got HPV. But I feel you. I feel you."

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'Come On, Lady — You're Rich and You Bought an Island'

image of Ivanka insisted the development would be carried out with 'restraint and care.'
Source: mega

Ivanka insisted the development would be carried out with 'restraint and care.'

Trump later described the development as a deeply personal project rather than a simple real estate investment.

"For me, it feels more like a challenge than anything else," she said.

She continued: "The culmination of all of my experience in real estate, all of my travel, a lot of reflection on how I want to live, how I think people increasingly are wanting to live, and trying to really build something that's a tangible manifestation of that."

Kosta wasn't buying the explanation.

After mocking what he viewed as an attempt to turn a luxury island development into a spiritual journey, the host sarcastically asked: "Can you make this sound even more out of touch?"

He concluded with a blunt assessment of Trump's remarks.

"Come on, lady," Kosta said. "You're rich, and you bought an island! Just say that."

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