EXCLUSIVE: King Charles Biggest Property Regret Revealed — And Why It's Linked to His Prince of Wales Title
June 12 2026, Published 7:20 p.m. ET
King Charles has spent a lifetime acquiring and caring for some of Britain's most famous royal residences, but RadarOnline.com can reveal one property remains a source of lingering regret for the monarch after he admitted he found it decades later than he wished.
The monarch, 77, inherited an extensive portfolio of royal homes when he became king in 2022, including Buckingham Palace, Windsor Castle, and Balmoral.
King Charles' 40-Year Welsh Regret
But long before ascending the throne, he spent years searching for a permanent base in Wales while serving as Prince of Wales.
That search eventually led him to Llwynywermod, a restored estate in Carmarthenshire, but the monarch later revealed he believed he had found the property far too late in life to fully enjoy its connection to the title he held for more than half a century.
Speaking during a 2021 conversation with poet Simon Armitage on BBC Radio 4, Charles reflected on finally securing a Welsh residence after decades of searching.
He said: "I now, at last, have somewhere in Wales to base myself, from time to time. Rather, 40 years too late, probably. But it's been a wonderful opportunity, at last, to have somewhere in Wales. I come whenever I can... I've always felt that it's an important part of holding this particular title."
The comments offered a rare glimpse into Charles' personal feelings about a role that defined much of his adult life.
He became Prince of Wales in 1958 and spent decades carrying out official duties throughout the country before eventually finding a property he felt truly connected him to Wales.
'It Was Difficult to Find the Right Place'
Charles explained identifying the right home proved far more difficult than many assumed.
"It took me years to establish somewhere, it wasn't through want of trying, but it was difficult to find the right place," he said.
The royal added he had previously relied on the generosity of others during visits to Wales.
"I used to go to different other houses, which was very kind of people to lend them for a week or something, but it wasn't the same thing obviously until finally we found this, which has been a Godsend really," Charles said.
The estate became one of Charles' most personal projects.
He oversaw an extensive restoration designed to prioritize sustainability and traditional craftsmanship.
The farmhouse features exposed wooden beams, large reception rooms, arched windows, and modest bedrooms tucked beneath the roofline.
Estate Meant More Than Luxury
Royal observers believe the property represented more than simply a country retreat.
One senior palace aide said, "For Charles, Llwynywermod wasn't about luxury. It symbolized his commitment to Wales and his desire to have a genuine connection with the communities he represented as Prince of Wales. That's why he has spoken about finding it so late with a sense of regret."
Another royal insider said the king viewed the estate as an important part of fulfilling his constitutional role.
They added: "Charles felt a Prince of Wales should have a meaningful presence in Wales. Once he finally found the estate, it became somewhere he could immerse himself in Welsh culture, language, and public life. He often wished that connection had been established much earlier."
The chapter closed when Charles became king following the death of Queen Elizabeth II in 2022.
Responsibility for the Duchy of Cornwall and the Prince of Wales title passed to Prince William, 43, and Charles relinquished the lease on Llwynywermod the following year.
A source close to the royal household said, "There was disappointment when Charles had to let it go. It had become one of the places where he felt most at home, but he understood that his new responsibilities left little time to spend there."