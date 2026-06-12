The monarch, 77, inherited an extensive portfolio of royal homes when he became king in 2022, including Buckingham Palace , Windsor Castle, and Balmoral.

King Charles has spent a lifetime acquiring and caring for some of Britain's most famous royal residences, but RadarOnline.com can reveal one property remains a source of lingering regret for the monarch after he admitted he found it decades later than he wished.

But long before ascending the throne, he spent years searching for a permanent base in Wales while serving as Prince of Wales.

That search eventually led him to Llwynywermod, a restored estate in Carmarthenshire, but the monarch later revealed he believed he had found the property far too late in life to fully enjoy its connection to the title he held for more than half a century.

Speaking during a 2021 conversation with poet Simon Armitage on BBC Radio 4, Charles reflected on finally securing a Welsh residence after decades of searching.

He said: "I now, at last, have somewhere in Wales to base myself, from time to time. Rather, 40 years too late, probably. But it's been a wonderful opportunity, at last, to have somewhere in Wales. I come whenever I can... I've always felt that it's an important part of holding this particular title."

The comments offered a rare glimpse into Charles' personal feelings about a role that defined much of his adult life.

He became Prince of Wales in 1958 and spent decades carrying out official duties throughout the country before eventually finding a property he felt truly connected him to Wales.