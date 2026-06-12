EXCLUSIVE: Judge Orders Attorneys to Reveal Deposition Schedule In Civil Case Over Death of Karen Read's Boyfriend John O'Keefe 

A Massachusetts judge has stepped into the increasingly contentious civil litigation surrounding the death of John O’Keefe, ordering attorneys to disclose their deposition plans as the case against Karen Read and several businesses continues to unfold, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

According to a newly issued order signed by Superior Court Judge Justice Mark C. Gildea, counsel must provide the court with details of any depositions that have already been noticed on behalf of their clients, including the identity of each deponent as well as the scheduled date and time.