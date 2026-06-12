EXCLUSIVE: Is Timothy Busfield Innocent? Warner Bros. Independent Investigation Was 'Unable to Corroborate' Allegations, Confidential Documents Claim

Before Timothy Busfield was publicly arrested and charged with four counts of criminal sexual contact of a child under age 13, Warner Bros. fielded an anonymous complaint. However, an independent investigation was performed, and the third-party contractor claimed they were "unable to corroborate" the claims against him. In the confidential report, obtained by RadarOnline.com, Solomon Law documented their process, including interviews with key individuals on the The Cleaning Lady set.

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Warner Bros. Receives Two Anonymous Complaints About Timothy Busfield

Source: MEGA The actor denied all allegations against him.

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According to the report, Warner Bros. received two anonymous complaints in February 2025 regarding alleged incidents from late 2024. The first complainant alleged Busfield, 69, "entered (the Hair and Make-Up Department) and kissed a minor male on the face as the minor was getting a haircut." Further, they alleged there were pictures of Busfield "tickling and caressing the head and body of minor boys, obviously drunk," and Busfield "drinks in his trailer." Months later, police video footage, obtained by Radar, showed a heartbreaking reaction from a father who saw photos of his children with Busfield. A second complainant claimed, "Busfield asked a parent to wait outside an office and took the minor into the office and closed the door for an audition." The complainant was reminded of the alleged incident due to “chatter on set with the resurfacing of Busfield's SA allegations."

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An Independent Investigation Turns Up Empty Handed

Source: MEGA Busfield is best known for his role on 'West Wing.'

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Warner Bros. independent investigation began in March with a series of 10 individuals, including Busfield, interviewed. "None of the witnesses (the investigator) interviewed were aware of any such claims or behavior by Mr. Busfield," the report claimed. However, the investigator did note one moment of interest with actress Elodie Yung, who claimed to grow close to a parent of the alleged victims. The investigator noted that Yung showed her "a photo she had taken onset with her twin boys standing on either side of Mr. Busfield with his arms around them." The parent allegedly expressed, "Mr. Busfield was behaving inappropriately in the photo," which Yung did not believe. She found the parents' comment "weird." The investigator added that Yung "was so uncomfortable by it that she has since 'distanced' herself from the family." Further, the investigator asked Yung about Busfield potentially being alone in a room with a young actor. "According to Ms. Yung, if the boy were alone in the conference room with Mr. Busfield, it would have been for mere seconds while she was standing in the doorway with the door open, talking to the parent, who had become a close friend of hers," the report dictated.

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An Additional Report Included Five More Allegations

Source: MEGA Hehas received continued support from his wife, Mellisa Gilbert.

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The report made a point to explain its purpose, which was not to "prove or disprove" the allegations. Rather, the "investigation focused on determining the credibility of the allegations raised against Mr. Busfield and attempting to corroborate, through objective evidence, when possible, facts relating to the allegations in the complaints." Ultimately, the investigator concluded there was not enough evidence to corroborate either complaint.

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The report was finished in March 2025, but an addendum was added in September 2025 relating to additional allegations. Warner Bros. received a Draft Complaint for Damages related to allegations that Busfield engaged in inappropriate conduct toward twins on the set of The Cleaning Lady. Five new allegations were added to the investigation, including a claim that the children were requested by Busfield to call him "Uncle Tim." Further, Busfield was accused of treating the young actors differently and engaging in "sexual grooming" by "encouraging them to play with his pet dog, and/or inviting them to his personal residence on one or more occasions." Busfield was accused of isolating the children from their parents, inappropriately touching them as allegedly depicted in photos, and allegedly "grooming" a separate child. The additionally noted child's "parents do not recall any such incident." The investigator did not interview either of the alleged victims. The investigation concluded, once again, that there was not enough evidence to corroborate the allegations made.

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Timothy Busfield Was Arrested in January 2026

Source: MEGA Busfield was arrested in early 2026.