Disgraced Timothy Busfield Indicted on Child Sex Abuse Charges — After Raging He Would 'Confront These Lies' Made Against Him

Photo of Timothy Busfield
Source: Bernalillo County District Attorney

Timothy Busfield has been indicted.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Feb. 6 2026, Updated 1:08 p.m. ET

Timothy Busfield has been indicted by a grand jury in New Mexico on child sex abuse charges, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The Bernalillo County District Attorney’s office spoke out in a press release on Friday, February 6, and confirmed the actor was indicted on four counts of criminal sexual contact of a child.

What Did the Bernadillo County District Attorney Say?

Photo of Timothy Busfield
Source: MEGA

Busfield 'is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty,' the Bernalillo County District Attorney stated.

Bernalillo County District Attorney Sam Bregman spoke out on Facebook about the ordeal, sharing, "As with all criminal proceedings, Mr. Busfield is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law."

"This case will proceed through the judicial process and is expected to move forward to trial," he added.

After his arrest warrant had been issued, Busfield had surrendered to law enforcement, but not before he vanished for four days, triggering a manhunt.

Details on Timothy Busfield's Alleged Abuse

Photo of Melissa Gilbert and Timothy Busfield
Source: MEGA

A minor alleged abuse from Timothy Busfield began when they were seven years old.

As Radar reported, the warrant was taken out after The West Wing actor was accused of two counts of criminal sexual contact of a minor and one count of child abuse, according to documents issued by the Albuquerque Police Department.

The victims, who are 11-year-old twins whose identities remain protected, met Busfield while working on The Cleaning Lady, a show that aired between January 2022 and June 2025.

One of the minors alleged the abuse began when they were seven years old.

The investigation into Busfield by police began in November 2024 after a University of New Mexico Hospital doctor contacted police about suspected abuse.

Officer Marvin Kirk Brown, the author of the warrant, detailed the boys' parents explained to detectives Busfieled had grown close to their children while directing episodes of The Cleaning Lady.

Twin Boys Alleged They Were 'Groomed' By Timothy Busfield

Photo of Timothy Busfield
Source: MEGA

According to the parents of twin boys who made accusations against Timothy Busfield, he asked them to call him 'Uncle Tim.'

The parents claimed the famous actor had asked their kids to call him "Uncle Tim."

After hearing "rumors that Timothy had been 'handsy' with women," the boys' mother confronted her sons.

When she directly asked if anyone had touched them inappropriately, they allegedly responded, "You mean like Uncle Tim?"

The warrant also detailed they had told professionals at the hospital they had been "groomed" by Busfield.

What Did Timothy Busfield Say About the Accusations Against Him?

Photo of Melissa Gilbert and Timothy Busfield
Source: MEGA

Timothy Busfield said the accusations against him were 'all lies.'

Busfield's legal team dropped audio involving the kids he allegedly touched, where they claimed nothing happened with him.

"So, you know what is right and wrong, right? You know no one can touch your private areas?" the officer asked the two boys who accused Busfield of being inappropriate.

"Yes," they answered. ,

"Yeah, but he doesn't touch those parts," one child elaborated, while his brother added, "No, he's never touched me... never."

Busfield denied all of the claims against him in a video last month, saying he was going to "confront these lies."

"They’re horrible. They’re all lies, and I did not do anything to those little boys," he stated. "I’m going to fight it. I’m going to fight it with a great team, and I’m going to be exonerated. I know I am because this is all so wrong and all lies."

