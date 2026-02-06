Disgraced Timothy Busfield Indicted on Child Sex Abuse Charges — After Raging He Would 'Confront These Lies' Made Against Him

As Radar reported, the warrant was taken out after The West Wing actor was accused of two counts of criminal sexual contact of a minor and one count of child abuse, according to documents issued by the Albuquerque Police Department.

The victims, who are 11-year-old twins whose identities remain protected, met Busfield while working on The Cleaning Lady, a show that aired between January 2022 and June 2025.

One of the minors alleged the abuse began when they were seven years old.

The investigation into Busfield by police began in November 2024 after a University of New Mexico Hospital doctor contacted police about suspected abuse.

Officer Marvin Kirk Brown, the author of the warrant, detailed the boys' parents explained to detectives Busfieled had grown close to their children while directing episodes of The Cleaning Lady.