EXCLUSIVE: Sarah Ferguson's Seediness Laid Bare — How 'Dirty Duchess' Had String of 'Friends With Benefits'… and Paid Staff in Cigarettes
June 12 2026, Published 6:45 p.m. ET
Sarah Ferguson has been thrust back into the spotlight after a fresh edition of a controversial royal biography revived a series of explosive allegations about her private life, finances, and friendships, including claims she maintained "friends with benefits" relationships, expected freebies from luxury brands, and once paid a psychic in cigarettes.
As RadarOnline.com has been reporting, the ex-Duchess of York, 66, and her former husband, the disgraced ex-Prince Andrew, also 66, have spent decades at the center of royal controversies, but author Andrew Lownie's updated paperback edition of Entitled has reignited huge scrutiny over the pair's seedy antics.
Biography Author Declares Wild Claims Are 'Fully Sourced'
Drawing on interviews with former staff, associates, and acquaintances, the book details a string of claims about the couple's behavior both in public and behind closed doors.
Friends of the former royal couple have strongly disputed many of the allegations, but Lownie insists his reporting is accurate.
Lownie has hit back over the backlash surrounding the claims, insisting: "They are fully sourced." The author has defended the accounts despite criticism from figures close to royal exiles, the former Duke and Duchess of York, who have privately rejected several of the allegations as untrue.
Much of the updated material focuses on Ferguson's reportedly chaotic working environment.
Former assistants described what they claimed was a constant struggle with finances and organization, alleging staff were occasionally left out of pocket after purchasing items on personal credit cards.
One former employee told Lownie they felt "a crushing sense of embarrassment 80 per cent of the time" because the duchess allegedly treated social gatherings as opportunities to pursue business ventures or secure gifts and favors.
The same source claimed Ferguson expected luxury products, including designer clothing, to be provided free of charge whenever possible.
Lownie's book also contains claims some members of Ferguson's team, who sources told us dubbed her the "Dirty Duchess" while they were in her employ, were not always paid promptly.
One former assistant alleged a psychic who worked for the duchess was compensated with cigarettes instead of cash.
According to the account, even temporary workers were required to sign strict confidentiality agreements.
Homayra Sellier, a child protection campaigner, recalled inviting Ferguson to a fundraising event in Switzerland for abused children.
Sellier alleged the then-duchess requested extensive travel and accommodation arrangements, including luxury hotel suites and private transportation.
The costs were so high, Sellier claimed, she personally covered the expenses.
Sarah Ferguson's Extravagant Habits
Former staff also described what they characterized as extravagant habits.
One source claimed a chef was instructed to prepare a fresh cream cake every day, regardless of whether previous cakes had gone untouched, while personal trainers remained permanently available despite rarely being used.
Another employee allegedly worked solely to organize Ferguson's daily medications.
Among the most controversial claims are allegations regarding Ferguson's reported friendship with jailed ex-music mogul Sean 'Diddy' Combs, 56.
The former duchess' representatives have strongly denied suggestions of any romantic relationship.
Lownie writes former associates of Combs alleged he boasted privately about a sexual relationship with Ferguson after the pair reportedly met at a New York gathering attended by pedophile Jeffrey Epstein's pimp and fixer, the now-jailed Ghislaine Maxwell, 64.
The claims include allegations they later met at luxury hotels across Europe and Africa. A source close to Ferguson dismissed the allegations, saying: "This is absolute fabricated nonsense, blatantly untrue."
The book also alleges Ferguson introduced her daughter, Princess Eugenie, 36, to Combs at a yacht party when she was 16.
One former staff member claimed: "Sean's parties were wild... the fact that she brought Eugenie around was alarming."
Lownie maintains the accounts are accurate and insists the allegations contained in the revised edition are based on extensive interviews with former insiders and associates.