EXCLUSIVE: Sarah Ferguson's Seediness Laid Bare — How 'Dirty Duchess' Had String of 'Friends With Benefits'… and Paid Staff in Cigarettes

As RadarOnline.com has been reporting, the ex-Duchess of York, 66, and her former husband, the disgraced ex- Prince Andrew , also 66, have spent decades at the center of royal controversies, but author Andrew Lownie 's updated paperback edition of Entitled has reignited huge scrutiny over the pair's seedy antics.

Sarah Ferguson has been thrust back into the spotlight after a fresh edition of a controversial royal biography revived a series of explosive allegations about her private life, finances, and friendships, including claims she maintained "friends with benefits" relationships, expected freebies from luxury brands, and once paid a psychic in cigarettes.

Drawing on interviews with former staff, associates, and acquaintances, the book details a string of claims about the couple's behavior both in public and behind closed doors.

Friends of the former royal couple have strongly disputed many of the allegations, but Lownie insists his reporting is accurate.

Lownie has hit back over the backlash surrounding the claims, insisting: "They are fully sourced." The author has defended the accounts despite criticism from figures close to royal exiles, the former Duke and Duchess of York, who have privately rejected several of the allegations as untrue.

Much of the updated material focuses on Ferguson's reportedly chaotic working environment.

Former assistants described what they claimed was a constant struggle with finances and organization, alleging staff were occasionally left out of pocket after purchasing items on personal credit cards.

One former employee told Lownie they felt "a crushing sense of embarrassment 80 per cent of the time" because the duchess allegedly treated social gatherings as opportunities to pursue business ventures or secure gifts and favors.

The same source claimed Ferguson expected luxury products, including designer clothing, to be provided free of charge whenever possible.