EXCLUSIVE: Poor Prince Harry — Royal Exile's Relative Mourns Death of His 'Fun Side' Since Marriage to Meghan Markle

The move has triggered years of tensions between Harry and members of the royal family, with public criticism, television interviews and memoir revelations widening the divide.

Now, comments made by Tindall, 47, have reignited discussion about how much the prince has changed since leaving Britain.

Tindall reflected on his 2011 wedding to Zara Tindall, 44, daughter of Princess Anne, 75. Recalling the celebrations, he joked: "A lot of other people managed that way better than you – (like) Harry, when he was fun.'

The remark has fueled renewed attention on Harry's changing relationship with relatives who once formed part of his close social circle.

Harry is godfather to the Tindalls' second daughter, Lena Tindall, and the families were once considered particularly close. Since the Sussexes settled in California, however, reports have suggested contact between them has become increasingly limited.