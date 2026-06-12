EXCLUSIVE: Poor Prince Harry — Royal Exile's Relative Mourns Death of His 'Fun Side' Since Marriage to Meghan Markle
June 12 2026, Published 6:39 p.m. ET
Prince Harry has found himself at the center of fresh speculation about his fractured relationships with relatives and his wife Meghan Markle after a light-hearted joke from his cousin-in-law Mike Tindall appeared to lament the disappearance of the duke's once carefree personality since his departure from royal life.
As RadarOnline.com reported, the Duke of Sussex, 41, infamously stepped back from royal duties with his ex-Suits actress Markle, 44, in 2020 before relocating to Montecito, California.
Mike Tindall's Harry Joke Stings
The move has triggered years of tensions between Harry and members of the royal family, with public criticism, television interviews and memoir revelations widening the divide.
Now, comments made by Tindall, 47, have reignited discussion about how much the prince has changed since leaving Britain.
Tindall reflected on his 2011 wedding to Zara Tindall, 44, daughter of Princess Anne, 75. Recalling the celebrations, he joked: "A lot of other people managed that way better than you – (like) Harry, when he was fun.'
The remark has fueled renewed attention on Harry's changing relationship with relatives who once formed part of his close social circle.
Harry is godfather to the Tindalls' second daughter, Lena Tindall, and the families were once considered particularly close. Since the Sussexes settled in California, however, reports have suggested contact between them has become increasingly limited.
Family Bonds Left Strained
A royal insider told us Tindall's remark may have been delivered as a joke, but it reflected a growing perception among those who knew Harry before his move to California.
The source said: "Mike was clearly having fun, but there's often a grain of truth buried inside these kinds of comments. A lot of people who were around Harry during his bachelor years remember someone who was spontaneous, mischievous and always up for a laugh."
According to the insider, Harry's relationships with many members of his extended family have never fully recovered following the publication of his memoir Spare and his and Markle's repeated public criticism of the monarchy.
The source added: "There are relatives who still care deeply about Harry, but many feel they no longer recognize the person they once knew. The distance isn't just geographic anymore. There is a feeling that an emotional gulf has opened up over the last few years."
Friends Miss The Old Harry
Another well-placed source claimed Harry's social circle has dramatically narrowed since relocating to Montecito with Markle, leading sources to tell us it is putting a huge strain on their marriage.
An insider said: "Harry used to have an enormous network of friends in Britain. Some relationships faded naturally, but others became casualties of the ongoing family drama. A lot of people simply stopped picking up the phone because they didn't want to get caught in the middle."
The insider added Tindall's comments would likely resonate with some members of Harry's former inner circle.
They said: "There are definitely people who miss the old, fun, party boy Harry. Many now blame that on Meghan, and they believe he became much more serious after leaving royal life. He carries a lot of baggage now and appears burdened by years of conflict with the royals."
Hope Remains For Reconciliation
A separate source familiar with royal family dynamics said there remains hope that fractured relationships can eventually be repaired.
The insider added: "Despite everything that has happened, nobody wants this estrangement to last forever. There is sadness rather than anger in many quarters. People remember the Harry who was always joking around, the one who could lighten the mood at family gatherings.
"Comments like Mike's are attracting attention because they tap into a wider feeling that something has been lost along the way. Whether that can ever be recovered remains to be seen, but there are certainly people who would welcome it."