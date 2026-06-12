Kai Trump Audio Scandal: Prez's Granddaughter Cleared After Critics Accuse Her of Editing Out Boos From Viral Knicks Game Video

"The video shared by Kai Trump on Instagram was exactly the clip delivered by 15SOF to her account on our app, and at no time did she request that any audio be altered, enhanced, replaced, or otherwise manipulated," a company spokesperson told Page Six on June 11, a day after the recent high school grad shared it with followers.

The footage Kai shared was taken during the National Anthem, when the president saluted, and she held her hand over her heart. However, the music was noticeably missing, along with boos from the crowd, which 15SOF gave a reasonable explanation for.

“Due to various broadcast, licensing, and contractual restrictions, 15SOF frequently cannot distribute original event audio and instead utilizes automated alternate contextual audio tracks as part of our content-delivery process. The audio selection process is entirely automated and is not directed by individual users," the rep revealed.