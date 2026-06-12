Kai Trump Audio Scandal: Prez's Granddaughter Cleared After Critics Accuse Her of Editing Out Boos From Viral Knicks Game Video
June 12 2026, Updated 6:20 p.m. ET
After critics accused Kai Trump of manipulating a video from the June 9 Knicks game by allegedly editing out boos directed at her grandfather, President Donald Trump, the company behind the footage has stepped in to clear the teenager of the accusations, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
15 Seconds of Fame, the company that supplied the footage to Kai, 19, confirmed that the clip she posted to Instagram was the same version it had provided to the teen before allegations arose that she had edited the video to remove the booing at Madison Square Garden.
Knicks Game Audio Was 'Exactly' How It Was Sent to Kai Trump
"The video shared by Kai Trump on Instagram was exactly the clip delivered by 15SOF to her account on our app, and at no time did she request that any audio be altered, enhanced, replaced, or otherwise manipulated," a company spokesperson told Page Six on June 11, a day after the recent high school grad shared it with followers.
The footage Kai shared was taken during the National Anthem, when the president saluted, and she held her hand over her heart. However, the music was noticeably missing, along with boos from the crowd, which 15SOF gave a reasonable explanation for.
“Due to various broadcast, licensing, and contractual restrictions, 15SOF frequently cannot distribute original event audio and instead utilizes automated alternate contextual audio tracks as part of our content-delivery process. The audio selection process is entirely automated and is not directed by individual users," the rep revealed.
Video Company Was 'Proud' to Provide Kai Trump With the Memorable Moment
The company simply wanted to provide Kai and her grandfather with a memorable video of their once-in-a-lifetime moment together.
It was the first time a sitting president ever attended an NBA Finals game, and the tycoon brought his beloved granddaughter as his date to watch the Knicks square off in game 3 against the San Antonio Spurs.
"Like every video we share with users from around the world – whether epic, historic, or (in this case as Ms. Trump described it) 'nostalgic' moments between a granddaughter and her grandfather — we are proud to deliver these once-fleeting moments back to fans and preserve memories that otherwise would have been lost forever," the spokesperson explained.
Kai Trump Piled On With Wild Audio Editing Accusations
Kai proudly posted the video the company sent her, with the caption, "Thank you to 15SOF for capturing this special moment with my Grandpa."
The incoming University of Miami freshman was immediately roasted in the comments for the audio, which mainly featured cheering from the MSG audience.
"Genuinely changed the audio lmao," one person sneered in the comments, as a second scoffed, "So funny how you uploaded this without all the Boos."
A third user taunted, "Had to change the audio because you know nobody likes your grandpa. I’d cry."
A fourth correctly noticed the missing music, asking, "Where is the National Anthem? Why can't we hear it? Also, the fact that someone edited all the boos out means they acknowledge that there were boos."
Kai Trump Will Take Fans Along Inside Knicks Game With Grandfather
Kai has stated in the past that she has thick skin and can tune out the haters.
"It just doesn't, like, affect me. And that's going back to the family and everything like that. We all have that mentality. It's just like ingrained into us," she previously noted about negativity.
Kai is set to drop the full YouTube vlog of her trip to New York, including time spent with her grandpa at the game, on June 13, as she provided a brief teaser clip the day prior.