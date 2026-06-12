EXCLUSIVE: It Hasn't Ended! Blake Lively Suffers Fresh Legal Blow After Being Denied Millions in Damages in Justin Baldoni Battle

The ruling marks one of the final chapters in the blockbuster legal war between Lively and Baldoni, whose public feud over It Ends With Us has generated headlines for years.

As Radar previously reported, Lively carved out her fight for attorneys' fees from the parties’ broader settlement agreement, leaving the issue for Judge Liman to resolve even after the underlying litigation came to an end.

On Friday, the judge concluded that Lively was entitled to recover her attorneys' fees and litigation costs, finding her statements fell within the protections of California Civil Code Section 47.1 and writing that she "prevailed on her defense" and that "there is no evidence of malice."