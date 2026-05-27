EXCLUSIVE: Timothy Busfield's Alleged Child Sex Abuse Victims' Father Had 'Heartbreaking' Reaction to Photos of Disgraced Director With His Kids

After the allegations were reported to police, an officer visited the parents' home.

During the visit, according to a video reviewed exclusively by RadarOnline.com, their father said: "I was like, s--t man. I'm their dad. I'm supposed to protect them from this, and I was like, I don't know. No one told us."

The investigation began after two young boys, who worked with Busfield on the set of The Cleaning Lady, claimed they were touched inappropriately.

The boys' parents took their children to the hospital under the advisement of an attorney, and a doctor at the University of New Mexico Hospital reported the alleged sexual abuse to police.

According to the arrest warrant and previous police reports, the investigation began on November 1, 2024.

"It was reported that Timothy would tell his children to call him 'Uncle Tim,'" the warrant, obtained by RadarOnline.com, alleged.

Their parents told the cops "that they both discovered that there were allegations against Timothy of sexual assault against both women and minors."

Their children's father claimed he heard allegations of Busfield getting "handsy" on set, prompting him to speak with the boys.