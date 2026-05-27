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EXCLUSIVE: Timothy Busfield's Alleged Child Sex Abuse Victims' Father Had 'Heartbreaking' Reaction to Photos of Disgraced Director With His Kids

Timothy Busfield's mugshot alongside a photo of Timothy Busfield
Source: MEGA

Timothy Busfield was arrested in January.

May 27 2026, Published 7:46 p.m. ET

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The probe into Timothy Busfield's alleged actions revealed a heartbreaking moment between police and the father of two child actors who claimed they were "touched inappropriately by the director," RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Busfield, 68, was arrested in January 2026 and charged with four felony counts of criminal sexual contact of a child following a year-long investigation.

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Timothy Busfield Accused of Sexual Misconduct

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A photo of Timothy Busfield
Source: MEGA

Busfield is best known for his role on "West Wing."

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After the allegations were reported to police, an officer visited the parents' home.

During the visit, according to a video reviewed exclusively by RadarOnline.com, their father said: "I was like, s--t man. I'm their dad. I'm supposed to protect them from this, and I was like, I don't know. No one told us."

The investigation began after two young boys, who worked with Busfield on the set of The Cleaning Lady, claimed they were touched inappropriately.

The boys' parents took their children to the hospital under the advisement of an attorney, and a doctor at the University of New Mexico Hospital reported the alleged sexual abuse to police.

According to the arrest warrant and previous police reports, the investigation began on November 1, 2024.

"It was reported that Timothy would tell his children to call him 'Uncle Tim,'" the warrant, obtained by RadarOnline.com, alleged.

Their parents told the cops "that they both discovered that there were allegations against Timothy of sexual assault against both women and minors."

Their children's father claimed he heard allegations of Busfield getting "handsy" on set, prompting him to speak with the boys.

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In an early interview with authorities, the children were reserved in their allegations.

One boy allegedly told the officer, "I think he just hugs me, sometimes tickle, but I don't like the tickle that much."

The other boy said, "He kind of tickles my shoulder, which I kind of like, but I don't like being tickled on my tummy."

One boy later claimed to a therapist "that Timothy Busfield touched his p---s and bottom," according to police documents, which added, "He was afraid to tell anyone because Tim was the Director, and he feared Tim would get mad at him."

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Busfield Denies the Allegations

A photo of Timothy Busfield
Source: MEGA

Police visited the accusers' home

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Busfield denied the allegations against him.

According to a police affidavit, he stated touching children or picking them up was "not allowed at all."

He told police: "I don't really remember picking those boys up. Uh, I remember picking up the boy who followed them. I'd pick him up, and he'd be giggling, and that would sort of get him ready to act."

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Busfield Pleads Not Guilty

A photo of Timothy Busfield
Source: MEGA

The actor denied all allegations against him.

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Busfield pleaded not guilty to all charges in court.

Larry Stein, Busfield's attorney, previously said in a statement: "The indictment was not unexpected. As the saying goes, a grand jury will indict a ham sandwich. What is deeply concerning is that the District Attorney is choosing to proceed on a case that is fundamentally unsound and cannot be proven at trial.

"The detention hearing exposed fatal weaknesses in the State's evidence – gaps that no amount of charging decisions can cure. This prosecution appears driven by something other than the facts or the law. Mr. Busfield will fight these charges at every stage and looks forward to testing the State’s case in open court – where evidence matters – not behind closed doors."

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Melissa Gilbert Supports Her Husband

A photo of Melissa Gilbert and Timothy Busfield
Source: MEGA

Melissa Gilbert penned a letter of support for her husband.

Busfield received support from his wife, Melissa Gilbert.

Following the allegations, she stayed by his side. In fact, she even joined him in the courtroom when he entered his plea.

In a letter of support to the court, she wrote: "Tim has the strongest moral compass of any human I have ever known. He has dedicated his spiritual self to always being of service to others."

She added: "I began this letter with logic, but now the feelings have taken over. I can’t help it. I only want this extraordinary man safe and whole. So, I will close by asking you to please, please, take care of my sweet husband.

"As he is my protector, I am his, but I cannot protect him now, and I think that, more than anything else, is what is truly breaking my heart. I am relying on you to protect him for me."

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