EXCLUSIVE: Karen Read Accused of Orchestrating 'Multi-Year Conspiracy' Against Key Witnesses in Explosive New Court Filing

According to court documents obtained by Radar , plaintiffs Jennifer McCabe, Brian Albert, Colin Albert, and Brian Higgins expanded their claims against Read and blogger Aidan "Turtleboy" Kearney, accusing the pair of participating in what they described as a years-long campaign of harassment, intimidation, and defamation.

Karen Read has been hit with fresh allegations in an amended civil complaint filed by several figures connected to the investigation into the death of her boyfriend, Boston police officer John O’Keefe , RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Plaintiffs, including Jennifer McCabe (above), claimed they became the focus of relentless attacks after authorities charged Read with John O’Keefe’s murder.

The newly filed amended complaint alleges Read and Kearney used social media platforms, public commentary, and online followers to target individuals involved in the criminal case surrounding O'Keefe's death.

The plaintiffs claimed they became the focus of relentless attacks after authorities charged Read with O’Keefe's murder. Read has consistently maintained her innocence and has alleged that she was framed as part of a broader cover-up.

In the amended filing, the plaintiffs argued that the alleged campaign went beyond criticism and entered the realm of coordinated harassment.

They accused Read and Kearney of encouraging online attacks that subjected witnesses and their families to public scrutiny, threats, and emotional distress.