EXCLUSIVE: Karen Read Accused of Orchestrating 'Multi-Year Conspiracy' Against Key Witnesses in Explosive New Court Filing
June 8 2026, Published 6:45 p.m. ET
Karen Read has been hit with fresh allegations in an amended civil complaint filed by several figures connected to the investigation into the death of her boyfriend, Boston police officer John O’Keefe, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
According to court documents obtained by Radar, plaintiffs Jennifer McCabe, Brian Albert, Colin Albert, and Brian Higgins expanded their claims against Read and blogger Aidan "Turtleboy" Kearney, accusing the pair of participating in what they described as a years-long campaign of harassment, intimidation, and defamation.
Shock Lawsuit Details
The newly filed amended complaint alleges Read and Kearney used social media platforms, public commentary, and online followers to target individuals involved in the criminal case surrounding O'Keefe's death.
The plaintiffs claimed they became the focus of relentless attacks after authorities charged Read with O’Keefe's murder. Read has consistently maintained her innocence and has alleged that she was framed as part of a broader cover-up.
In the amended filing, the plaintiffs argued that the alleged campaign went beyond criticism and entered the realm of coordinated harassment.
They accused Read and Kearney of encouraging online attacks that subjected witnesses and their families to public scrutiny, threats, and emotional distress.
The filing described the alleged conduct as a "multi-year conspiracy" designed to damage the reputations of those connected to the investigation while advancing an alternative narrative about O’Keefe’s death.
Kearney has become one of Read’s most vocal supporters and has frequently used his platform to challenge the prosecution’s case. His coverage of the high-profile matter has drawn significant attention from Read's fans, many of whom have questioned the actions of investigators and witnesses.
The plaintiffs alleged that statements made online and through various media appearances fueled harassment and amplified false claims against them. They are seeking damages and other relief through the lawsuit.
Inside the Karen Read Case
The civil case unfolds as public fascination with the Read saga continues to intensify. The Massachusetts murder prosecution has generated national headlines, with supporters rallying behind competing theories about what happened to O'Keefe on the night he died.
The case became one of America’s most closely watched murder trials, ending with her acquittal on second-degree murder charges after years of courtroom drama and competing theories surrounding O'Keefe's death.
Read's legal team has repeatedly argued that investigators failed to properly examine evidence and that key witnesses should face greater scrutiny. Prosecutors, meanwhile, have maintained that Read was responsible for O’Keefe’s death.
The Latest Legal Battle
The amended complaint marks the latest legal battle stemming from one of the country's most closely watched criminal cases. By broadening their allegations, the plaintiffs appear poised to continue pursuing claims that Read and Kearney played a central role in fostering an environment they say resulted in years of harassment.
The lawsuit remains ongoing, and the allegations contained in the complaint have yet to be adjudicated in court.