EXCLUSIVE: Ghislaine Maxwell's Fresh Shame as She's Blamed for 'Transforming Jeffrey Epstein Into Warped Jekyll-and-Hyde Monster'

Kellen appeared before the House Oversight Committee last month, and transcripts released this week reveal her account of life inside Epstein's inner circle.

In the testimony, she described both Epstein and Maxwell as deeply troubling figures and portrayed their relationship as one in which Maxwell reinforced and enabled the behavior that later led to criminal investigations and convictions.

Maxwell is currently serving a 20-year prison sentence for trafficking underage girls to Epstein, who died in jail in 2019 at age 66 from an apparent suicide while awaiting trial on federal s-x-trafficking charges.

Sources familiar with the testimony said Kellen's comments have intensified scrutiny of Maxwell's role in Epstein's operation.

One source said: "What stands out is the suggestion that Maxwell wasn't simply present around Epstein's conduct, but actively encouraged and accommodated it over many years. That is a significant allegation coming from someone who spent so much time inside that world."

Another insider said, "The testimony paints a picture of a relationship where Epstein's worst instincts were reinforced rather than challenged. It suggests there was an environment in which increasingly harmful behavior was normalized."

"Kellen appears to be describing a dynamic where Maxwell played a central role in maintaining Epstein's lifestyle and helping him get what he wanted. That's why these remarks are attracting so much attention."