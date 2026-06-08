EXCLUSIVE: Ghislaine Maxwell's Fresh Shame as She's Blamed for 'Transforming Jeffrey Epstein Into Warped Jekyll-and-Hyde Monster'
June 8 2026, Published 4:00 p.m. ET
Ghislaine Maxwell has been sensationally accused of helping shape Jeffrey Epstein into the "monster" he ultimately became, according to newly released testimony from one of the disgraced financier's closest former aides.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the claims emerged from evidence given by Sarah Kellen, 46, a longtime assistant to Epstein who worked for him for roughly a decade beginning in 2001.
Ghislaine Maxwell 'Actively Encouraged' Epstein
Kellen appeared before the House Oversight Committee last month, and transcripts released this week reveal her account of life inside Epstein's inner circle.
In the testimony, she described both Epstein and Maxwell as deeply troubling figures and portrayed their relationship as one in which Maxwell reinforced and enabled the behavior that later led to criminal investigations and convictions.
Maxwell is currently serving a 20-year prison sentence for trafficking underage girls to Epstein, who died in jail in 2019 at age 66 from an apparent suicide while awaiting trial on federal s-x-trafficking charges.
Sources familiar with the testimony said Kellen's comments have intensified scrutiny of Maxwell's role in Epstein's operation.
One source said: "What stands out is the suggestion that Maxwell wasn't simply present around Epstein's conduct, but actively encouraged and accommodated it over many years. That is a significant allegation coming from someone who spent so much time inside that world."
Another insider said, "The testimony paints a picture of a relationship where Epstein's worst instincts were reinforced rather than challenged. It suggests there was an environment in which increasingly harmful behavior was normalized."
"Kellen appears to be describing a dynamic where Maxwell played a central role in maintaining Epstein's lifestyle and helping him get what he wanted. That's why these remarks are attracting so much attention."
Ghislaine Maxwell 'Turned' Epstein Into a 'Monster'
In her testimony, Kellen directly blamed Maxwell for contributing to Epstein's transformation.
She said: "I always felt like she kind of turned him into the monster that he became, that she just fed him and catered to every whim that he wanted."
Kellen also described Epstein as possessing a volatile and frightening side that could emerge without warning.
She said: "(At the) drop of a hat, you would see the fire in his eyes, and it was horrifying. I'd witness him even bring Ghislaine to tears, who I thought was the strongest, coldest woman I had met."
According to Kellen, Maxwell regularly belittled those around her and subjected employees to insults. She recalled being called names by Maxwell, including the phrase "a polyp on a donkey's a-s."
Kellen also alleged Maxwell once demonstrated how Epstein preferred to be touched by lying naked on a bed and caressing herself.
The testimony also shed light on the prominent figures Kellen encountered during her years working for Epstein.
She identified Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, 66, and his former wife Sarah Ferguson, also 66, among the high-profile individuals she met.
Kellen claimed, "Prince Andrew was at the New York house. We also went to Andrew's private apartment at Buckingham Palace for dinner. And we were at Princess Beatrice's party at Windsor Castle."
Photographs from Princess Beatrice's 2006 birthday celebration show both Epstein and Maxwell in attendance.
According to Kellen, also present at the event was Harvey Weinstein, 74, the former film producer who has since been convicted of s-x offenses.
Victim Claims And Past Allegations
Kellen was herself identified as a potential co-conspirator in Epstein's controversial 2008 plea agreement, which resulted in him serving just 13 months in a low-security prison after admitting to soliciting minors.
However, Kellen has maintained she was a victim, alleging she endured weekly sexual assaults by Epstein, some of them violent.
She also testified she never witnessed Andrew acting inappropriately. Andrew has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing.