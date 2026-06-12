'I Was Ghislaine Maxwell's Slave': Former Assistant of Vile Pedo Jeffrey Epstein Blasts His Disgraced Lover For 'Treating Her Like a Minion'
June 12 2026, Published 3:19 p.m. ET
Jeffrey Epstein’s longtime assistant claims she was one of the s-- fiend's biggest victims, and faced especially harsh treatment from his lover and madame, Ghislaine Maxwell, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Sarah Kellin worked for, and was allegedly abused by, the s-- traffickers for nearly 20 years.
Exposing Epstein's Empire
Kellen, who was nicknamed "the lieutenant" due to her close proximity to Epstein, was privy to many of his nefarious activities, and allegedly scheduled the "massages" that Epstein used to sexually abuse his suspected victims.
Earlier this week, Kellin testified before the politicians responsible for the ongoing House Oversight Committee investigation into Epstein's empire. The now 46-year-old sat for a lengthy interview, after being cleared as a co-conspirator as part of Epstein’s 2008 non-prosecution agreement, and held little back.
She targeted much of her vitriol toward Maxwell, whom she called the "real monster" in the relationship.
"I was a literal indentured slave," Kellin stated. "In fact, she even referred to me as her slave and minion. I had zero power or authority. I was there only to serve and to submit."
Maximum Hate for Maxwell
Later, Kellin was asked her impression of Maxwell, which set her off on a lengthy smackdown: "I thought she was the most selfish person I had ever encountered.
"She was mean and would belittle you as much as she could to make herself more superior.
"She would literally call me her slave, her minion, piglet, polyp on a donkey's a--, just to make sure you knew she was in charge.
"She would, you know, ask me to make her a cup of coffee. And I would make her coffee, and then she would not even take a sip and let it sit there for an hour, and then be like, 'Can you make me another cup of coffee?'"
Epstein 'Groomed' Her
Her relationship with Epstein was equally a nightmare, especially when things turned sexual.
"He groomed me, sexually and psychologically abused me, controlled me, manipulated me, dominated me, and gaslit me until I could no longer tell which thoughts were mine and which were his," Kellen testified. "It was like living with a permanent virtual-reality headset on."
Kellen, who thought Epstein was going to help her become an underwear model, told committee members she first agreed to work for the financier for free as his assistant.
After working for the man for months unpaid, Kellen testified that she was finally offered a paying gig... under one perverse condition: "Epstein instructed me to draw him a bath on [his private] island, then ordered me to undress and get in with him. And he said, 'The job is yours.'"
The Scars Haven't Healed
Kellen said she was paid $25,000 a year starting in 2001, but the "assisting" she did for Epstein had little to do with stapling documents or making copies.
"Only after Jeffrey confirmed that I would submit to his sexual abuse did he begin paying me," she testified. "I understood the math exactly. I was being paid, in part, to be raped."
The scars were both physical and emotional.
"As a result of the years of abuse, constant sleep deprivation, and coercive control inflicted by Jeffrey and Ghislaine, psychological conditions hampered my ability to identify my own emotions, differentiate reality from Jeffrey’s manipulated reality, and crippled me from making decisions or asserting agency when it mattered most," she said.