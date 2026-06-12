'I Was Ghislaine Maxwell's Slave': Former Assistant of Vile Pedo Jeffrey Epstein Blasts His Disgraced Lover For 'Treating Her Like a Minion'

Jeffrey Epstein’s longtime assistant claims she was one of the s-- fiend's biggest victims, and faced especially harsh treatment from his lover and madame, Ghislaine Maxwell, RadarOnline.com can reveal. Sarah Kellin worked for, and was allegedly abused by, the s-- traffickers for nearly 20 years.

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Exposing Epstein's Empire

Source: mega Sarah Kellen worked for the couple for nearly 20 years.

Kellen, who was nicknamed "the lieutenant" due to her close proximity to Epstein, was privy to many of his nefarious activities, and allegedly scheduled the "massages" that Epstein used to sexually abuse his suspected victims. Earlier this week, Kellin testified before the politicians responsible for the ongoing House Oversight Committee investigation into Epstein's empire. The now 46-year-old sat for a lengthy interview, after being cleared as a co-conspirator as part of Epstein’s 2008 non-prosecution agreement, and held little back. She targeted much of her vitriol toward Maxwell, whom she called the "real monster" in the relationship. "I was a literal indentured slave," Kellin stated. "In fact, she even referred to me as her slave and minion. I had zero power or authority. I was there only to serve and to submit."

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Maximum Hate for Maxwell

Source: mega Kellen claimed Maxwell treated her like a 'slave'.

Later, Kellin was asked her impression of Maxwell, which set her off on a lengthy smackdown: "I thought she was the most selfish person I had ever encountered. "She was mean and would belittle you as much as she could to make herself more superior. "She would literally call me her slave, her minion, piglet, polyp on a donkey's a--, just to make sure you knew she was in charge. "She would, you know, ask me to make her a cup of coffee. And I would make her coffee, and then she would not even take a sip and let it sit there for an hour, and then be like, 'Can you make me another cup of coffee?'"

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Epstein 'Groomed' Her

Source: mega She said Epstein and Maxwell also sexually groomed her.

Her relationship with Epstein was equally a nightmare, especially when things turned sexual. "He groomed me, sexually and psychologically abused me, controlled me, manipulated me, dominated me, and gaslit me until I could no longer tell which thoughts were mine and which were his," Kellen testified. "It was like living with a permanent virtual-reality headset on." Kellen, who thought Epstein was going to help her become an underwear model, told committee members she first agreed to work for the financier for free as his assistant. After working for the man for months unpaid, Kellen testified that she was finally offered a paying gig... under one perverse condition: "Epstein instructed me to draw him a bath on [his private] island, then ordered me to undress and get in with him. And he said, 'The job is yours.'"

The Scars Haven't Healed

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Source: mega Eventually, Kellin would become Epstein's second-in-command.