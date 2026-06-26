'Spoiled' Kai Trump, 19, Accused of 'Using' the White House to 'Boost Social Media Platform' — As Prez's Granddaughter Shares Another Video From UFC Event

In the video, the 19-year-old lip synced to an audio, saying: "What comes up must come down."

The clip also featured an outfit change from Kai, who went from wearing a white and blue set to a blue, patterned sundress, which she wore to the Freedom 250 UFC event.

Some people argued the video would appeal to Gen Z, potentially raking them toward the MAGA movement.

One right-winger wrote, "Kai Trump is out there creating droves of MAGA Zoomers. What a patriot."

However, others weren't impressed with her content creation at such a historical place.

One critic said, "She’s using the White House as her social media platform and to boost her business! The White House is not her house!"