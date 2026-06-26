'Spoiled' Kai Trump, 19, Accused of 'Using' the White House to 'Boost Social Media Platform' — As Prez's Granddaughter Shares Another Video From UFC Event
June 26 2026, Published 3:53 p.m. ET
Kai Trump's unique position as an influencer and member of the Trump dynasty came under ridicule from critics who weren't impressed with her social media push at the recent UFC fight.
The daughter of Donald Trump Jr. posted an Instagram reel featuring herself standing on the Presidential Walk of Fame, which connects the Executive Residence to the West Wing alongside the Rose Garden, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Critics Slam Kai Trump's Social Media Career
In the video, the 19-year-old lip synced to an audio, saying: "What comes up must come down."
The clip also featured an outfit change from Kai, who went from wearing a white and blue set to a blue, patterned sundress, which she wore to the Freedom 250 UFC event.
Some people argued the video would appeal to Gen Z, potentially raking them toward the MAGA movement.
One right-winger wrote, "Kai Trump is out there creating droves of MAGA Zoomers. What a patriot."
However, others weren't impressed with her content creation at such a historical place.
One critic said, "She’s using the White House as her social media platform and to boost her business! The White House is not her house!"
Kai Trump Dubbed 'Spoiled'
Kai does not live at the White House. Instead, she lives with her mother, Vanessa Trump, in Florida. However, she has become a frequent fixture at the high-profile property.
Another person wrote, "She is horrible. 50x more it (sic) a narcissist than freeze face Ivanka. It runs in the family. They just want attention."
A third added, "She’s not a patriot. She’s just another out of touch, spoiled rump."
Kai Pairs Up With Dana White
The video was just the latest in a string of posts regarding the controversial UFC event.
In one of her clips, Kai caught up with Dana White, who helped host the fight. She was followed by a camera to catch b-reel content, including walking past fans and hanging out in the ring.
In another video, Kai hung out with White in the gym.
Barron Trump Praised for Quiet Lifestyle
Other people compared Kai to another young member of the family, Barron Trump, who is just one year older despite being her uncle.
One person wrote, "She is really getting annoying. She could learn a lot from Uncle Barron. Less is more."
While Kai leans into the public eye, frequently uploading social media videos, Barron is far more reserved.
Barron, who was only 10 years old when his father first entered office in 2017, lived with his parents, especially mother Melania Trump, in Washington, D.C. and Florida, splitting his time. When he turned 18, many wondered if Barron would step into the spotlight in a more open capacity like his older siblings.
However, that didn't seem to be the case. Instead, Barron went off to New York University to study. He reportedly transferred to a D.C. campus to be closer to his family.