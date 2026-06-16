'Nepo Baby' Kai Trump Slammed After Sharing Tour of The Don's $60Million White House UFC Event — 'So Out of Touch and It Shows'

Kai wasn't the only member of the Trump family to draw criticism over the weekend.

The backlash comes as Ivanka Trump shared photos from UFC Freedom 250 at the White House, describing the event as an "absolutely epic night."

Her post highlighted the Trump family's front-row experience at the event, featuring a series of posed photographs and behind-the-scenes moments from the celebration.

But critics quickly flooded the comments sections, arguing the posts felt disconnected from the economic realities facing many Americans.

"While most Americans can't afford life right now," one commenter wrote.

Another added, "Meanwhile, everyone is struggling with gas prices and health care. They don't care; they really don't care."

Others directed their frustration squarely at the Trump family.

"The biggest con family in American history," a user claimed.