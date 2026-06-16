'Nepo Baby' Kai Trump Slammed After Sharing Tour of The Don's $60Million White House UFC Event — 'So Out of Touch and It Shows'
June 16 2026, Published 3:00 p.m. ET
Kai Trump is facing backlash after posting a behind-the-scenes tour of the UFC setup ahead of Sunday's event at the White House, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
In the video, the president's granddaughter takes followers backstage, showing off the massive production area before eventually stepping inside the fighting ring itself as crews put the finishing touches on the venue.
'Total Embarrassment'
While some fans praised the exclusive access with emojis, critics flooded the comments section, accusing the teen influencer of being disconnected from reality.
"So out of touch and it shows," one commenter wrote. "Don't you have more important things to do?" another asked.
Others were even harsher, with critics branding the social media post "oblivious" and labeling members of the Trump family "grifters."
"Why isn't she deployed?" one user sarcastically questioned.
"A total embarrassment [to the USA]," a commenter fumed.
More Trump Family Backlash
Kai wasn't the only member of the Trump family to draw criticism over the weekend.
The backlash comes as Ivanka Trump shared photos from UFC Freedom 250 at the White House, describing the event as an "absolutely epic night."
Her post highlighted the Trump family's front-row experience at the event, featuring a series of posed photographs and behind-the-scenes moments from the celebration.
But critics quickly flooded the comments sections, arguing the posts felt disconnected from the economic realities facing many Americans.
"While most Americans can't afford life right now," one commenter wrote.
Another added, "Meanwhile, everyone is struggling with gas prices and health care. They don't care; they really don't care."
Others directed their frustration squarely at the Trump family.
"The biggest con family in American history," a user claimed.
The White House itself also became a flashpoint for criticism, with some arguing the historic residence should not have been used as the backdrop for a UFC event.
"Too bad this isn't what the White House was intended for and should never have been let happen," one commenter wrote.
The critic continued: "UFC doesn't represent the American people, nor do I think we should be promoting such a violent sport. But so glad your family enjoyed taking advantage of their positions in power while we common folk still struggle."
'Inappropriate Event'
Additional photos shared by Ivanka showed her posing with Kai, spending time with her children, and chatting inside the White House with UFC star Justin Gaethje.
One family photo even featured her son Joseph carrying a UFC championship belt over his shoulder.
Not everyone was impressed. "Sad night for our country," one commenter wrote.
Another took aim at the event's cost and symbolism, adding: "Epic is correct as it was an epic use of taxpayer dollars for a grotesque and inappropriate event at the historic White House."