White House Terror Plot Bombshell: Disturbed Ohio Man, 19, Accused of Hoarding Weapons, Ammo and Tactical Gear Before Planned Attack at UFC Event

Deputies with the Knox County Sheriff's Office said Proper spent $3,000 on armor, vests, a shotgun, and extra ammo. The 19-year-old reportedly used his graduation money to fund his purchases.

According to information first reported by Fox News Digital, Proper's cache included two firearms — an American flag-painted 12-gauge semi-automatic shotgun with a red dot optic and an AR-15 rifle with a red dot sight and magnifier.

He also has a battle belt hoarded with ammunition pouches, including 13 loaded AR-15 magazines, more than 1,000 rounds of 5.56 ammunition, and dozens of 12-gauge shells, including buckshot and rifled slugs.

In addition to the guns, Proper was said to have had multiple knives of various lengths, a hatchet, two tactical headsets, and a compass.

He also had medical gear in preparation for resistance and a shootout, including tourniquets, emergency bandages, wound seals, and gauze – all stored at a family member's home.