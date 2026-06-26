White House Terror Plot Bombshell: Disturbed Ohio Man, 19, Accused of Hoarding Weapons, Ammo and Tactical Gear Before Planned Attack at UFC Event
June 26 2026, Published 3:45 p.m. ET
Authorities have revealed a disturbed Ohio man accused of plotting a terrorist attack at the White House during the UFC event had a stockpile of weapons, ammunition, and more at his disposal, RadarOnline.com can report.
Tycen Proper is one of seven men accused of plotting an attack at the UFC Freedom 250 event, which was held on the White House lawn.
Heavily Armed and Ready to Attack
Deputies with the Knox County Sheriff's Office said Proper spent $3,000 on armor, vests, a shotgun, and extra ammo. The 19-year-old reportedly used his graduation money to fund his purchases.
According to information first reported by Fox News Digital, Proper's cache included two firearms — an American flag-painted 12-gauge semi-automatic shotgun with a red dot optic and an AR-15 rifle with a red dot sight and magnifier.
He also has a battle belt hoarded with ammunition pouches, including 13 loaded AR-15 magazines, more than 1,000 rounds of 5.56 ammunition, and dozens of 12-gauge shells, including buckshot and rifled slugs.
In addition to the guns, Proper was said to have had multiple knives of various lengths, a hatchet, two tactical headsets, and a compass.
He also had medical gear in preparation for resistance and a shootout, including tourniquets, emergency bandages, wound seals, and gauze – all stored at a family member's home.
Tycen Proper's Disturbing Plan
Proper was allegedly part of a larger group of like-minded individuals from across the country who were planning a massive attack. The posse was made up of people from Ohio, Missouri, and California, who reportedly planned to travel to Fredericksburg, Virginia, on June 12 or 13 in preparation for the attack.
As Radar first revealed, the group allegedly planned to use explosive-laden drones to strike nearby buildings. Then, in the aftermath and chaos. planned to deploy a sniper team tasked with picking off individuals.
In the final phase of the plot, another group was reportedly prepared to storm the gates.
However, they were intercepted on June 10, starting in Ohio, where the first arrest was made. Investigators reportedly obtained Signal chats, including messages from at least 23 individuals who allegedly discussed the plot.
They were said to be targeting "capitalist elites," "billionaires," and "politicians."
Elites 'Sacrifice and Eat Children'
One of the main plot organizers, Michael Alan Thomas, admitted he "believes the U.S. government is run by elites who sacrifice and eat children, had involvement with Jeffrey Epstein, and are protected by President Trump," according to an arrest affidavit.
A search of the 32-year-old's Pinon, California, home uncovered a rifle, 30-round extended magazines for the weapon, 180 rounds of ammunition, and a pistol.
If convicted on conspiracy-to-commit-murder charges, each suspect could spend the rest of his life behind bars.
The men also face a separate conspiracy charge tied to alleged plans for violence on White House grounds, which carries an additional maximum sentence of five years in federal prison.
A Quick Response by Law Enforcement
FBI Director Kash Patel first announced the arrests X, writing "On June 10, FBI and our law enforcement partners became aware of a potential threat to the UFC America 250 event in Washington, D.C. involving individuals outside of the National Capital Region – and thanks to the rapid action of this FBI, our partners, and the Department of Justice in a multi-state operation, multiple individuals are now in custody and allegedly planned attacks were stopped cold."
He further thanked the law enforcement team, claiming the FBI was "built to detect, respond to, and bring to justice those who threaten the lives of American citizens."
Patel commended his agency's investigative work, adding, "That’s exactly what we did here. I want to thank our great agents and partners. This work remains ongoing, and we will continue to update the public as permitted. "