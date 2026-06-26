EXCLUSIVE: Sean 'Diddy' Combs Sued — Jailed Rapper Accused of Backing Out of $55Million Deal to Sell Luxury Home on Miami's 'Secret Celebrity Playground'

But the agreement collapsed after Franklin and his attorneys found out that the Bad Boys Records founder allegedly hadn't paid off two mortgages and failed to provide proof that he'd settled a construction permit attached to 1 Star Island Drive, which Combs bought for $35million in 2021 from Queen of Latino Pop, Gloria Estefan.

The extravagant home has six bedrooms, ten bathrooms, sits on 1.34 acres, and was purchased with a $20.7M mortgage from Bank of America.

But on the day, they were meant to close the deal, May 12, Combs' team allegedly only provided the mortgage payoff letter at 4:15 pm, which was too late to complete the transaction.

Franklin's lawsuit also claims there is an outstanding $5million loan with Northern Trust, which was taken out by Nenas Villa Inc, a company attached to Estefan.