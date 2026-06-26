'Piece of Vomit': Megyn Kelly Claims Michelle Obama 'Can't Stand' Husband Barack as Conservative Mouthpiece Blasts Couple's New Interview

Kelly read a passage from a story on the Obamas' relationship that said, "You could also feel the love emanating between them as if there's such a thing as 34-year-married newlyweds."

The former Fox News host then played a video reel of the former first couple in awkward interviews where they appeared to struggle to find kind things to say about one another.

"We could be here all day. I've got 20 more," Kelly snarked on the June 25 episode of her SiriusXM show. "She hates him!"