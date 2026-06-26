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Home > Politics > Megyn Kelly

'Piece of Vomit': Megyn Kelly Claims Michelle Obama 'Can't Stand' Husband Barack as Conservative Mouthpiece Blasts Couple's New Interview

Photo of Megyn Kelly, Michelle and Barack Obama
Source: MEGA

Megyn Kelly claims the former first couple 'can't stand each other.'

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June 26 2026, Published 3:19 p.m. ET

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Megyn Kelly slammed a recent interview with Barack and Michelle Obama gushing about their love as a "piece of vomit," RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Calling it "so over the top someone should be fired," Kelly, 55, even went so far as to claim Michelle, 62, "can't stand" her husband.

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Megyn Kelly Claims Michelle Obama 'Hates' Barack

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Source: Megyn Kelly/YouTube

Megyn Kelly called a gushing interview with Barack and Michelle Obama 'a piece of vomit'

Kelly read a passage from a story on the Obamas' relationship that said, "You could also feel the love emanating between them as if there's such a thing as 34-year-married newlyweds."

The former Fox News host then played a video reel of the former first couple in awkward interviews where they appeared to struggle to find kind things to say about one another.

"We could be here all day. I've got 20 more," Kelly snarked on the June 25 episode of her SiriusXM show. "She hates him!"

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'It Wasn't Even Done for George W. Bush and Laura'

Photo of George W. Bush and Laura
Source: MEGA

Megyn Kelly claimed Republican first couples never get the same kind of fawning coverage as the Obama family.

"Can you imagine this ever being done for Donald and Melania Trump?" Kelly asked.

One of her panelists pointed out that the last Republican president before Trump, George W. Bush, didn't even get that kind of treatment with his beloved wife of 48 years, Laura Bush.

"I mean, and it wasn't even done for George W. Bush and Laura, you know?" she said. "And they clearly were very much in love."

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Source: @MegynKellyShow/X
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Megyn Kelly Claimed 'These Two Do Not Like Each Other'

Photo of Michelle and Barack Obama
Source: MEGA

Barack and Michelle Obama were together for the opening of his presidential library in Chicago.

"These two do not like each other. She cannot stand him. And how do I know that? From her," Kelly claimed of how Michelle has publicly criticized many things about her husband over the years, from his chewing habits to being around him after becoming empty nesters.

"We're going to play more of of her tomorrow," she added. "I can I can think of another five bites off the top of my head."

The Becoming author's criticism of her husband, as well as her failure to join him at key Washington D.C. events, including former President Jimmy Carter's funeral and Trump's January 2025 inauguration, sparked widespread speculation that the duo was headed for divorce.

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'It's Sickening': Michelle Obama Dragged for Calling Husband Barack a 'Mature, Highly Intelligent and Selfless President' in New Interview

'It Was Touch and Go for a While'

Photo of Michelle and Barack Obama
Source: Michelle Obama/YouTube

Barack Obama made a 2025 appearance on his wife's podcast to clear up divorce speculation.

However, the couple has appeared to shut down the rumors with social media posts and public appearances together, while still opening up about the tough times.

In a 2022 interview, Michelle confessed, "People think I'm being catty by saying this. It's like, there were 10 years where I couldn't stand my husband."

She acknowledged that the rocky time was when their two daughters "were little."

Three years later, Barack made an appearance on his wife's IMO podcast in July 2025 to help quell divorce speculation, as he joked, "It was touch and go for a while."

Despite sitting on the opposites sides of a table, Michelle confessed, "We've had some really hard times. We had a lot of fun times, a lot of adventures, and I have become a better person because of the man I'm married to."

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