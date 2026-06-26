EXCLUSIVE: Kanye West Takes Out $16M Mortgage on $35M Beverly Hills Mansion — As Property's Value Plunges by Up to $9M

Within a year, they've seen the value of the home plummet. Zillow and Trulia estimate it to be worth $31million while Redfin is much lower at $26.3million.

This hasn't stopped the couple from taking out a fresh $16million home loan as they reorganize their finances. The move is even more staggering as they reportedly don’t even intend to live at the property, with it currently lying vacant.

The 11-bedroom, 18-bathroom home is in the gated community of Beverly Park, which includes Adele and Justin Bieber as neighbors.

They bought the pad through their firm, Shore Drive Holding LLC, and took out a number of loans with "hard lenders."

A whopping $12.5million of the $15.5million was a bridging loan from Loan Oak Industries, which charges high interest rates – as much as ten per cent – to provide immediate cash flow by using short-term financing until a person or company secures permanent funds.

The remaining $3million came from two sources – $2.7million from New Mexico fitness entrepreneurs Richard and Lucy Glassman and $300k from pension firm Provident Trust Group, with Kanye likely borrowing directly from his own retirement for that part.