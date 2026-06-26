EXCLUSIVE: Kanye West Takes Out $16M Mortgage on $35M Beverly Hills Mansion — As Property's Value Plunges by Up to $9M
June 26 2026, Published 3:04 p.m. ET
Kanye West has refinanced his luxury Beverly Hills mansion – lumping yet another huge mortgage onto the property, which raises more questions about the state of his finances, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.
The 49-year-old rapper and his wife, Bianca Censori, 31, used high-risk lenders and even raided his pension pot to borrow $15.5million for the $35million purchase in October 2024.
Mansion Value Keeps Falling
Within a year, they've seen the value of the home plummet. Zillow and Trulia estimate it to be worth $31million while Redfin is much lower at $26.3million.
This hasn't stopped the couple from taking out a fresh $16million home loan as they reorganize their finances. The move is even more staggering as they reportedly don’t even intend to live at the property, with it currently lying vacant.
The 11-bedroom, 18-bathroom home is in the gated community of Beverly Park, which includes Adele and Justin Bieber as neighbors.
They bought the pad through their firm, Shore Drive Holding LLC, and took out a number of loans with "hard lenders."
A whopping $12.5million of the $15.5million was a bridging loan from Loan Oak Industries, which charges high interest rates – as much as ten per cent – to provide immediate cash flow by using short-term financing until a person or company secures permanent funds.
The remaining $3million came from two sources – $2.7million from New Mexico fitness entrepreneurs Richard and Lucy Glassman and $300k from pension firm Provident Trust Group, with Kanye likely borrowing directly from his own retirement for that part.
Kanye West's Finances Under Scrutiny
Now Kanye has taken out a new $16million loan with just the one traditional lender, Partners Bank of California. The other loans were paid off in May.
This is a clear sign that the mainstream banks don’t see Kanye as a major risk anymore, but it also shows that he doesn't have the liquid cash available to pay back the mortgage.
In fact, he's borrowed an extra $500K, which will have been used to cover mortgage fees and any accrued interest.
Eric Roebuck is the Strategic Real Estate Investment Advisor at Real Estate Bees, and his expertise is in private lending and real estate finance.
Kanye's move is a positive one, in some respects, but there are still questions to be answered about the state of his supposed $1billion fortune.
Traditional Bank Backs Kanye West
Roebuck said: "The cautious aspect is that he refinanced rather than simply paying the debt off, suggesting he prefers to hold his cash instead of sinking it into the house.
"That fits the bigger picture of his finances over the last few years. Although there aren't many people who would use all cash on an investment like this.
"Kanye has moved out of that world into a regular bank, which suggests this property is now on firmer footing or in a better financial position (or both).
"One caveat – $16million is a big loan for a bank this size, so I'm sure some extra underwriting went into this one, which definitely suggests a better financial position.
"The original $15.5million was not a normal mortgage debt. The $12.5million from Lone Oak was a bridge loan, built to be repaid in about 12 months at roughly 8.5 to 10 percent interest only.
"A bridge loan written in October 2024 comes due around late 2025, so this refinance is right on schedule.
"He rolled three expensive, short-term loans into one cheaper bank loan with a single lender. The extra $500,000 over the old total likely just covers fees and accrued interest.
"The positive reading is that moving from hard money lenders to a regulated bank is definitely an upgrade.
"Someone reviewed his numbers and felt comfortable in underwriting it. If values stayed the same, he's still sitting at a pretty comfortable 45% loan to value."
Big Loan Raises Questions
Doug Perry, the Strategic Financing Advisor at HouseCashin, reckons that this is still a big risk for the bank, and it's unusual for them to be dishing out such large amounts.
Thus, they are likely to be charging Kanye and Censori a higher interest rate.
He says: "His new loan is a sufficient amount to pay off the original liens, yet with a lender that doesn't typically do hard money or distressed-type loans.
"And although there is a really low LTV on this loan, it is a big loan amount for that lender.
"Most likely, the terms with them are more on a par with super jumbo rates, which on their own are above the conforming rates most home buyers get.
"While we don't know the exact reasoning behind the refinance, the most obvious reasons are that he had to, or that it provided an economic benefit."