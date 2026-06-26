EXCLUSIVE: 'Sickly Sweet' Obamas' Divorce 'Cover-Up' — Barack and Michelle Slammed for Gushing Over Each Other Amid 'Split of the Century' Rumors
June 26 2026, Published 3:00 p.m. ET
Barack Obama and Michelle Obama are being slammed for gushing over each other in a chat about their decades-long marriage, which RadarOnline.com can reveal saw them reflecting on the relationship that shaped both their personal lives and public careers – after months of speculation, they were secretly locked in bitter divorce of the century talks.
The former president, 64, and former first lady, 62, spoke candidly about their partnership in a new interview, emphasizing the bond they say has carried them through family life and the White House.
The conversation saw the couple revisit the earliest days of their romance in Chicago while addressing, indirectly, persistent public interest in their marriage. The interview follows months of fierce speculation about the state of the Obamas' relationship, which the pair have repeatedly brushed aside through joint appearances and public comments.
A source familiar with the couple said: "They have been aware of the split and divorce deal rumors for months, but they have chosen to answer them simply by continuing to appear together and speak honestly about their lives."
'Sickly Sweet' Comments
Recalling Barack's first apartment, Michelle said in the chat, which has been branded "sickly sweet" by critics: "When we started dating, he was renting a crappy little apartment on 53rd Street from a friend. No AC. Windows were open. Saturday nights would be crazy. Baskin-Robbins was a place we'd go to get ice cream. He wrote about our first kiss being there."
Barack recalled: "(We were) sitting on the curb. There's a plaque there now. I don't know who put that up."
Looking back on the beginning of their relationship, Barack said he quickly recognized Michelle's qualities.
He added: "I knew almost immediately, and looks like I made a pretty good bet, that this was a one-of-a-kind woman with the integrity and character, smarts and values to make me better."
The former president continued: "Just being with her made me better, and she still does. And that she would give our kids a foundation that would pay off for them – and that's in fact what's happened."
Michelle Obama Credits Barack for Her Broadened Life
Asked whether their marriage had always been an equal partnership, Barack joked he had gained more from the relationship than Michelle.
But Michelle rejected the suggestion. She said: "We are each other's counterbalance."
Reflecting on how her life might have unfolded without meeting her future husband, Michelle said: "The truth is, I probably would have been someone who stayed more put. Because I think I grew up with such a grounding here in Chicago that sometimes when you're so grounded, you're sometimes afraid to leave that security and comfort. And I might have fallen into that, right?"
She added, "I think I would have had a beautiful life here, but it would have been smaller. I think I wouldn't have had the kind of impact. But because of who my husband is, he offered all of us – our girls, my mom, my family – a broader sense of what's possible in life."
The ex-first lady also credited Barack with encouraging her to think beyond a conventional legal career.
She said, "He made me think more broadly about what I could do with this Harvard law degree, besides being a lawyer. He gave me the courage. He was my ballast. He was like, 'I got you.' And however hard it's been, the ups and downs, he's got me."
Barack responded: "And she grounds and anchors me."
With a smile, he added: "It's worked out a'ight."
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Trolls Slam Gushing Chat as Brand Cover-Up
Another source close to the pair said: 'Their interview was intended to reflect on their shared history and the values that have sustained their marriage, rather than respond directly to speculation. They remain focused on their family, their work, and the life they have built together.
"But they are being absolutely hammered with trolls in certain corners of the Internet for appearing to gush over each other as rumors still rage about whether their marriage is simply being maintained for the sake of their brand, and saying the interview reeks of some kind of cover-up – despite there being no evidence for this."
Barack and Michelle have frequently spoken about the realities of balancing marriage, parenthood, and public life while raising daughters Malia, 27, and Sasha, 24.