EXCLUSIVE: 'Sickly Sweet' Obamas' Divorce 'Cover-Up' — Barack and Michelle Slammed for Gushing Over Each Other Amid 'Split of the Century' Rumors

Asked whether their marriage had always been an equal partnership, Barack joked he had gained more from the relationship than Michelle.

But Michelle rejected the suggestion. She said: "We are each other's counterbalance."

Reflecting on how her life might have unfolded without meeting her future husband, Michelle said: "The truth is, I probably would have been someone who stayed more put. Because I think I grew up with such a grounding here in Chicago that sometimes when you're so grounded, you're sometimes afraid to leave that security and comfort. And I might have fallen into that, right?"

She added, "I think I would have had a beautiful life here, but it would have been smaller. I think I wouldn't have had the kind of impact. But because of who my husband is, he offered all of us – our girls, my mom, my family – a broader sense of what's possible in life."

The ex-first lady also credited Barack with encouraging her to think beyond a conventional legal career.

She said, "He made me think more broadly about what I could do with this Harvard law degree, besides being a lawyer. He gave me the courage. He was my ballast. He was like, 'I got you.' And however hard it's been, the ups and downs, he's got me."

Barack responded: "And she grounds and anchors me."

With a smile, he added: "It's worked out a'ight."