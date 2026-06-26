JonBenét Ramsey Case Rocked as Forensic Analyst Who May Have Worked Toddler Beauty Queen's Murder Probe Pleads Guilty to Mishandling DNA Evidence

Yvonne 'Missy' Woods, who spent nearly 30 years analyzing DNA evidence for the Colorado Bureau of Investigation, may have worked on toddler beauty queen JonBenét Ramsey 's unsolved murder, and her grieving father, John , has been left sick over the possibility his dead daughter's case may have been botched.

A former state forensic scientist has pleaded guilty to four felony counts of accusations she manipulated DNA data over the years, RadarOnline.com can reveal, and now the validity of hundreds of criminal cases she handled has come into question.

Earlier this week, Woods entered a guilty plea to committing a cybercrime and perjury, as well as attempting to influence a public servant and forgery. As part of the plea agreement, 100 other counts were dismissed.

According to authorities, Woods, who resigned from her position in 2023, altered data to conceal tampering and also deleted data. Woods is believed to have worked on more than 10,000 cases with the CBI, with the disgraced analyst believed to have deleted information in about 10 percent of those cases.

"Today, Ms. Woods accepted responsibility not only for individual acts of misconduct but for the full scope of criminal conduct that spanned decades," District Attorney Alexis King responded following the plea agreement. "Despite Colorado law allowing for these offenses to be probation eligible, this disposition guarantees a prison sentence and eliminates any possibility of a community-based sentence."

The investigation into Woods' dirty deeds kicked off in 2023 after an intern at the CBI discovered missing information in a case that she had handled in 2018.