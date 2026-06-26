Khloé, 41, has two children, True and Tatum, with her ex Tristan Thompson. The pair had an on-again, off-again relationship for some time, but eventually called it quits after repeated cheating scandals.

Meanwhile, Kim, 45, shares four kids, North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm, with her ex-husband, Kanye West.

While Khloé has gained a reputation as a stricter parent with an established routine, Kim has faced backlash over the years for appearing to be more relaxed, especially when it comes to allowing her 13-year-old daughter, North, to experiment with fashion choices and body piercings that some critics think are inappropriate for her age.

Combine all of that with Kim's dating habits and the sisters' differences are occasionally a recipe for disaster.