EXCLUSIVE: Kim and Khloé Clash! Kardashian Sisters Could 'Hardly Stand Being in the Same Room' — As They Feuded Over Parenting Styles and Dating
June 26 2026, Published 2:44 p.m. ET
The Kardashians have made a name for themselves as one of the longest-standing reality television dynasties, but that doesn't mean they always get along.
According to a source, Khloé and Kim have repeatedly clashed in the past over their different parenting styles and their views on dating, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Two Moms, Different Styles
Khloé, 41, has two children, True and Tatum, with her ex Tristan Thompson. The pair had an on-again, off-again relationship for some time, but eventually called it quits after repeated cheating scandals.
Meanwhile, Kim, 45, shares four kids, North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm, with her ex-husband, Kanye West.
While Khloé has gained a reputation as a stricter parent with an established routine, Kim has faced backlash over the years for appearing to be more relaxed, especially when it comes to allowing her 13-year-old daughter, North, to experiment with fashion choices and body piercings that some critics think are inappropriate for her age.
Combine all of that with Kim's dating habits and the sisters' differences are occasionally a recipe for disaster.
Kim Kardashian's Search for a Boyfriend
Prior to the mother-of-four's relationship with Formula 1 driver Lewis Hamilton, a source claimed it really got on Khloé's "nerves" how "desperate" she seemed to be to get a boyfriend.
"She finds it pathetic and doesn’t mind saying so," added the source.
However, Kim isn't afraid to hit back and has reportedly accused her younger sister of being "an old lady before her time."
"She doesn’t understand why her sister won’t date and instead wants to spend all her time with her kids," the source continued. "Khloé then throws out jabs about Kim not spending enough time with her kids, which is a very sensitive spot."
Khloé Wants Kim to 'Look After Her Kids' More, Source Claims
"Kim wants her to get off her high horse, but Khloé genuinely feels Kim needs to stop fixating on herself and look after her kids a bit more," the source explained. "After all, Kim’s worth a fortune ... so it’s not like she’s hurting for money, and she can’t say she needs to put work over her kids."
At one point in their relationship, the situation became so tense that Kim and Khloé could "hardly stand being in the same room" with each other, according to the insider.
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Kim Kardashian Defends Daughter North's Style
But despite their ups and downs, Kim and Khloé have always found a way to get along again.
Earlier this year, the 45-year-old joined her sister for an episode of her hit podcast, Khloé in Wonder Land, as she opened up on some of her most scrutinized parenting decisions, particularly when it comes to North.
"The one misconception that people might have is like, ‘Oh, she’s trying to be her bestie and lets her get away with a lot.’ Like, no. Northy actually has a lot of rules," she explained. "The one area is I do let her express herself."
"People are like, ‘Oh, this blue hair, all of this all of a sudden or like her fake piercings that she puts up," added Kim. "I have pictures of her when we’re in first grade, pre-k, where she’d come with a fake septum ring and she has her green braids…she really is who she is and always has been that girl."