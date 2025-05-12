EXCLUSIVE: Mom-Of-Two Khloé Kardashian, 40, 'Seeking Sperm Donor' to 'Scratch the Itch for More Kids'

Khloé Kardashian has been craving more children, but with no baby daddy in sight, insiders said the mom of two is on the prowl for a hunk who will knock her up while satisfying her itch for sex.

"Ideally Khloé would like to do this with someone she knows," said a source.

As previously reported, the 40-year-old reality TV star shares daughter True, 7, and son Tatum, 2 – welcomed in 2022 via surrogate – with NBA player Tristan Thompson.

But the 34-year-old womanizing hoopster shattered their relationship for a second time in January 2022 when he revealed he'd gotten another woman pregnant.