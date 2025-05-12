Your tip
EXCLUSIVE: Mom-Of-Two Khloé Kardashian, 40, 'Seeking Sperm Donor' to 'Scratch the Itch for More Kids'

Khloe Kardashian has been seeking a sperm donor to expand her family.

May 12 2025, Published 6:30 a.m. ET

Khloé Kardashian has been craving more children, but with no baby daddy in sight, insiders said the mom of two is on the prowl for a hunk who will knock her up while satisfying her itch for sex.

"Ideally Khloé would like to do this with someone she knows," said a source.

As previously reported, the 40-year-old reality TV star shares daughter True, 7, and son Tatum, 2 – welcomed in 2022 via surrogate – with NBA player Tristan Thompson.

But the 34-year-old womanizing hoopster shattered their relationship for a second time in January 2022 when he revealed he'd gotten another woman pregnant.

Tristan Thompson is off the table as Khloé Kardashian searches for a new sperm donor outside their circle.

Kardashian has since let the love rat back into her life but has ruled out making another baby with him.

"For a long time, she was considering Tristan purely as a donor situation, but now she's soured on the idea," shared an insider.

"Instead, she's asking people for recommendations and putting the word out through friends that she would like to tap someone to help her – and she's willing to make it worth everyone's while."

According to the source, the sex-starved reality star would welcome a booty-call hookup along with the sperm donation.

Kardashian leans on friends for donor tips while avoiding another clinic visit.

"She's been celibate for years now," shared the source. "She's lonely, and if there's an attraction with someone, she'd for sure be into doing it the old-fashioned way. But if not, she'll get some help from science."

The Good American clothes cofounder recently whined that the "clock is ticking" on her time to have kids.

"She's feeling the time pressure, so if she can't find anyone this year, she'll go to a clinic, but she wants to avoid that if she can," said the insider.

With frozen eggs and a 2026 timeline, Kardashian's baby plans are in motion – just not with Thompson this time.

After using a surrogate to carry son Tatum, she already has frozen eggs ready and waiting, noted the insider.

"She wants a baby sometime in 2026 because she doesn't want her kids to be too far apart in age," said the source.

"Khloé has her heart set on having at least one more child. She loves being a mom, it's the happiest she's ever been, and she doesn't see any reason not to have more."

