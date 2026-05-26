'Completely Inappropriate': Kim Kardashian Faces Fresh Parenting Backlash as Daughter North West, 12, Debuts Bizarre New Piercings

In the photos, North went fashion-forward with an oversized gray t-shirt and matching skirt. She added knee-high gray socks with furry boots. Plus, she sported a silver chain featuring a skull-and-crossbones pendant. North, who was lugging a gray purse, popped on a pair of oversized, dark shades as she gave the camera a blank expression.

The nepobaby was spotted yet again with her long, blue hair. She packed on some makeup, including a glossy, nude lip. However, it was her hands that truly surprised netizens.

In a closer angle, North posed with her hand over her mouth, which gave the camera a glimpse of the fashion scandal. The rapper, who recently dropped her debut EP, seemed to show off silver studs embedded into her skin through piercings.

A representative for the family later insisted the accessories were just stickers and not the real deal, according to the Daily Mail.

The jewelry stayed truly on theme with the grayscale, which further carried over into her nails. The young star boasted a full set of acrylics, including an array of gems and designs.