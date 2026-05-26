'Completely Inappropriate': Kim Kardashian Faces Fresh Parenting Backlash as Daughter North West, 12, Debuts Bizarre New Piercings
May 26 2026, Published 5:25 p.m. ET
Kim Kardashian has come under fire over yet another "inappropriate" move from her 12-year-old daughter, North West, who seemingly debuted fresh piercings.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the budding musician posted Instagram stories, showing off jewelry on the back of her wrist. The jarring display was just the latest in a series of body modifications and controversial fashion choices. Fans online weren't happy with her mother, Kim, 45, who received backlash previously for her parenting decisions.
North West Makes a Bold Fashion Statement
In the photos, North went fashion-forward with an oversized gray t-shirt and matching skirt. She added knee-high gray socks with furry boots. Plus, she sported a silver chain featuring a skull-and-crossbones pendant. North, who was lugging a gray purse, popped on a pair of oversized, dark shades as she gave the camera a blank expression.
The nepobaby was spotted yet again with her long, blue hair. She packed on some makeup, including a glossy, nude lip. However, it was her hands that truly surprised netizens.
In a closer angle, North posed with her hand over her mouth, which gave the camera a glimpse of the fashion scandal. The rapper, who recently dropped her debut EP, seemed to show off silver studs embedded into her skin through piercings.
A representative for the family later insisted the accessories were just stickers and not the real deal, according to the Daily Mail.
The jewelry stayed truly on theme with the grayscale, which further carried over into her nails. The young star boasted a full set of acrylics, including an array of gems and designs.
Kim Kardashian Catches the Heat
Given North's young age, fans were quickly irate over Kim's parenting style. She faced a fresh backlash, reigniting past criticism.
"12 years old and acting and behaving like an adult. Her parents are irresponsible and show not a single ounce of responsibility to that child. Where are the boundaries," one person online wrote, pointing fingers also at North's father, Kanye West, 48.
"She's 12. TWELVE. Daughter of two famous-for-nothing-much celebs. Why read about her? Why write about her? Come on," another person echoed.
A third person penned, "Nice job Kim. Does your daughter get to do whatever she wants at age 12? Your mother raised YOU with boundaries at that age. You should too. Anything goes is not being a responsible parent!"
Backlash Over North Joining Instagram
Kim's parenting is a frequent topic of debate – and popping her daughter on Instagram as just a pre-teen only made matters worse.
North's public profile launched in December 2025 with a note it was "managed by parents." By January, though, her account was yanked from the internet without much explanation. After allowing the drama to lower to a simmer, North's page was reactivated, and she continued sharing updates on her extravagant life.
Previously, Kanye expressed his disagreement with making North's life so public. In fact, when she started making an appearance on TikTok, Kanye publicly said in a video, "Hey everybody, I just got off the phone with Kim, and I told her to stop antagonizing me with this TikTok thing.”
“I am her father. I know y’all don’t respect fathers and the idea of family, and the media tries to promote something. I said, ‘I’m not allowing my daughter to be used by TikTok, to be used by Disney.’ I have a say so.”
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Kanye West's Parenting Style Seemingly Changed
Nonetheless, it wasn't long before Kanye cashed in on North's public adoration, either. The Yeezy owner set his daughter up with a spot in the music industry before she was even a teenager.
Kanye brought North out on stage with him to perform, and he even secured her a spot on the Rolling Loud stage earlier in this month.