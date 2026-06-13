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EXCLUSIVE: Kanye West's Roadmap to Wreck Kim Kardashian's Romance — Insiders Tell Radar Wacky Rapper is Steering Lewis Hamilton Fling Into the Pits

kanye west targets kim kardashians lewis hamilton romance
Source: MEGA

Kanye West is reportedly disrupting Kim Kardashian's growing romance with Lewis Hamilton.

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June 13 2026, Published 8:00 a.m. ET

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Kanye West is plotting to wreck ex Kim Kardashian's hookup with F1 ace Lewis Hamilton.

Sources said the volatile rapper is publicly gushing over the couple's hookup, but RadarOnline.com can reveal privately he's focused on seeing their romance crash and burn.

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Kanye Taking Different Approach This Time

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Pete Davidson was targeted in a song Kanye West released during the comedian's relationship with Kim Kardashian.
Source: Steven Bergman/AFF-USA.COM / MEGA

Pete Davidson was targeted in a song Kanye West released during the comedian's relationship with Kim Kardashian.

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"Kanye is playing this very differently than when Kim dated Pete Davidson because he knows Lewis isn't going to be as easily intimidated," said an insider.

"Kanye may be unstable, but he's not dumb. Instead of coming at him head-on, he's being much more manipulative."

The hip-hop titan "hated" former SNL cut-up Davidson, insiders said, and even released a song threatening to "beat Pete Davidson's ass."

But when Kardashian, 45, went Instagram-official with Hamilton, 41, in April, sources claimed Team West swung into action – and planted a story that he approved of the romance.

"This is a good thing. Kanye [isn't] questioning 'Is Lewis a good person?' He's a sweet, smart person, a good person and an incredible athlete," an insider close to West, 49, said at the time.

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West Accused of Undermining Kim

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An insider close to West said he approved of Kardashian's romance with Lewis Hamilton.
Source: Snorlax / MEGA

An insider close to West said he approved of Kardashian's romance with Lewis Hamilton.

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The insider also insisted the rapper is "at peace with Lewis being around" his four children with Kim and wants the best for the SKIMS founder.

But behind closed doors, West – who's wrestled with bipolar disorder – is whispering in Hamilton's ear, sources said.

"He's been getting Lewis on the phone and spilling all sorts of private details about Kim that paint her in a very bad light," said a source.

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Sources Say Kanye Feels Threatened

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Sources claimed West has been sharing private details about Kardashian with Hamilton.
Source: ZUMAPRESS.com / MEGA

Sources claimed West has been sharing private details about Kardashian with Hamilton.

"He's telling Lewis that he's only doing this to look out for him, because he likes him so much, but that's not true. This is all about trying to control Kim's life and keep her single forever.

"The bottom line is that Kanye can't stand seeing Kim move on. He doesn't want her to be with anyone else and especially not a superstar like Lewis.

"The guy is the full package. He's good-looking, athletic and he's got more money than Kanye.

"Of course, Kanye feels threatened – and he's trying to do anything he can to sabotage this."

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