EXCLUSIVE: Kanye West's Roadmap to Wreck Kim Kardashian's Romance — Insiders Tell Radar Wacky Rapper is Steering Lewis Hamilton Fling Into the Pits

"Kanye is playing this very differently than when Kim dated Pete Davidson because he knows Lewis isn't going to be as easily intimidated," said an insider.

"Kanye may be unstable, but he's not dumb. Instead of coming at him head-on, he's being much more manipulative."

The hip-hop titan "hated" former SNL cut-up Davidson, insiders said, and even released a song threatening to "beat Pete Davidson's ass."

But when Kardashian, 45, went Instagram-official with Hamilton, 41, in April, sources claimed Team West swung into action – and planted a story that he approved of the romance.

"This is a good thing. Kanye [isn't] questioning 'Is Lewis a good person?' He's a sweet, smart person, a good person and an incredible athlete," an insider close to West, 49, said at the time.