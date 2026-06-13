Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > news
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Pentagon Files Reveal Dogfights With UFOs — And Experts Warn Shocking Revelations Are Just Tip of the Alien Invasion Iceberg

pentagon files ufo dogfights alien invasion fears
Source: MEGA

Pentagon files detail UFO dogfights as experts warn alien invasion concerns may be growing.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

June 13 2026, Published 7:00 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

The latest release of shocking top secret Pentagon UFO files - after being buried for more than 40 years – reveal a string of terrifying encounters with extraterrestrials, including a perilous dogfight between 13 Russian-made military jets and a spacecraft with capabilities far beyond human comprehension.

The 338-page report was first sought in 1980 but remained classified as our own National Security Agency officials battled tooth and nail to delay its release for decades. RadarOnline.com can reveal the files were finally made public in May – and sources said more frightening details are to come.

Article continues below advertisement

Secret Files Detail UFO Encounters

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement
Soviet intelligence messages in newly released NSA files described encounters between MiG jets and unidentified flying objects during the Cold War.
Source: HÒA LÊ ĐÌNH/PEXELS

Soviet intelligence messages in newly released NSA files described encounters between MiG jets and unidentified flying objects during the Cold War.

Article continues below advertisement

"The government will never disclose that we are dealing with an unknown phenomenon that we cannot control or defend ourselves against," said UFO expert Dennis Anderson.

In this eye-opening case, the NSA captured military intelligence messages from the Soviet Union during the Cold War describing unexplained sightings and encounters of unearthly flying craft with abilities beyond those made on Earth – with locations and dates redacted.

In one top secret report, 13 Soviet-made MiG military jets scrambled to battle a mysterious intruder – described as a UFO.

But the results of the encounter remain obscured.

Yet another revealed six MiGs chased after a mystery intruder and were witnessed "attacking said UFO."

Article continues below advertisement

Pilots Reported Strange Aerial Objects

Article continues below advertisement
Pilots reported seeing an 'elongated ball of fire' split into three separate objects in one case, detailed in the NSA files.
Source: LEONARDO CAPORALI/PEXELS

Pilots reported seeing an 'elongated ball of fire' split into three separate objects in one case, detailed in the NSA files.

Article continues below advertisement

Dozens of other reports involving MiGs zooming after groups of unknown flying objects were included in the files, including one incident over China.

In one sighting, pilots described an "elongated ball of fire" flying in the distance that suddenly divided into three separate "balls of fire."

Another report involved a bizarre craft that flew silently as if it had no engine.

"The UFO had two yellow lights, was flying at low altitude, and changed its heading from north to west over this point," according to the documents. No noise was heard."

Article continues below advertisement

UFO Hunters Demand Full Disclosure

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
Photo of King Charles and Prince Harry

EXCLUSIVE: Radar Reveals Truth About 'Torrent of Emotion' That Poured Out During King Charles and Prince Harry's 2025 Reunion Chat

Teresa Giudice and Milania Giudice

'RHONJ' Star Teresa Giudice's Family Drama Takes Shocking Turn as Reports Claim Milania's 'Own Sister Called Police' Before Arrest

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement
Disclosure Foundation legal officer Hunt Willis called for further review of redactions in the newly released UFO documents.
Source: SILVESTRI MATTEO/UNSPLASH

Disclosure Foundation legal officer Hunt Willis called for further review of redactions in the newly released UFO documents.

In another episode, witnesses described an object as "a large star" that was "going up and down at a fast rate of speed and at a very high altitude" beyond the abilities of man-made craft.

The alarming documents have led concerned UFO hunters to demand further disclosure and the release of the documents without the extensive redactions.

"We are committed to having the courts review the legitimacy of these redactions and holding these agencies accountable to the public transparency that Congress intended," said Hunt Willis, chief legal officer for the Disclosure Foundation, a nonprofit dedicated to the release of all government documents on UFOs.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.