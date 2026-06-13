EXCLUSIVE: Pentagon Files Reveal Dogfights With UFOs — And Experts Warn Shocking Revelations Are Just Tip of the Alien Invasion Iceberg

The latest release of shocking top secret Pentagon UFO files - after being buried for more than 40 years – reveal a string of terrifying encounters with extraterrestrials, including a perilous dogfight between 13 Russian-made military jets and a spacecraft with capabilities far beyond human comprehension. The 338-page report was first sought in 1980 but remained classified as our own National Security Agency officials battled tooth and nail to delay its release for decades. RadarOnline.com can reveal the files were finally made public in May – and sources said more frightening details are to come.

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Secret Files Detail UFO Encounters

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Source: HÒA LÊ ĐÌNH/PEXELS Soviet intelligence messages in newly released NSA files described encounters between MiG jets and unidentified flying objects during the Cold War.

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"The government will never disclose that we are dealing with an unknown phenomenon that we cannot control or defend ourselves against," said UFO expert Dennis Anderson. In this eye-opening case, the NSA captured military intelligence messages from the Soviet Union during the Cold War describing unexplained sightings and encounters of unearthly flying craft with abilities beyond those made on Earth – with locations and dates redacted. In one top secret report, 13 Soviet-made MiG military jets scrambled to battle a mysterious intruder – described as a UFO. But the results of the encounter remain obscured. Yet another revealed six MiGs chased after a mystery intruder and were witnessed "attacking said UFO."

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Pilots Reported Strange Aerial Objects

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Source: LEONARDO CAPORALI/PEXELS Pilots reported seeing an 'elongated ball of fire' split into three separate objects in one case, detailed in the NSA files.

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Dozens of other reports involving MiGs zooming after groups of unknown flying objects were included in the files, including one incident over China. In one sighting, pilots described an "elongated ball of fire" flying in the distance that suddenly divided into three separate "balls of fire." Another report involved a bizarre craft that flew silently as if it had no engine. "The UFO had two yellow lights, was flying at low altitude, and changed its heading from north to west over this point," according to the documents. No noise was heard."

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UFO Hunters Demand Full Disclosure

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Source: SILVESTRI MATTEO/UNSPLASH Disclosure Foundation legal officer Hunt Willis called for further review of redactions in the newly released UFO documents.