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Home > News > Khloe Kardashian

The Final Cut: Khloé Kardashian Admits She 'Forced' Ex Tristan Thompson to Get a Vasectomy as Serial Cheater Says He Has 'Enough Baby Moms'

Photo Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson
Source: Khloe Kardashian/YouTube

Khloé Kardashian gave ex Tristan Thompson an 'ultimatum' to get a vasectomy.

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May 29 2026, Published 5:20 p.m. ET

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Khloé Kardashian revealed she "forced" ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson to undergo a vasectomy after the serial cheater fathered children with three different women, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The former NBA star, 35, appeared on the reality star's Khloé in Wonder Land podcast on May 28, where the two had an extremely candid conversation about how and why he got snipped, and whether he can or wants to have more kids.

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Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson Share Two Kids

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Photo of Khloé Kardashian and kids
Source: @khloekardashian/Instagram

Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson share daughter True and son Tatum.

The exes opened the discussion when Kardashian asked, "Do you want to have more kids in the future?" Thompson revealed the former couple have the chance to add to their brood, which includes daughter True, 8, and son Tatum, 3, who arrived in July 2022 via surrogate.

"I think I signed off for two embryos. So, I mean, if I do have more kids, it's coming from you," he explained. "I already have enough baby moms. I don't want no more."

Thompson first became a dad in December 2016, when his ex-girlfriend, Jordan Craig, gave birth to his son, Prince.

The former Cleveland Cavaliers player got trainer Maralee Nichols pregnant while cheating on Kardashian in their last try at coupledom. She gave birth to his son, Theo, in December 2021, shortly after Thompson and the Good American founder's surrogate became pregnant with their second child.

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'Tristan Had a Little Ultimatum From Me'

Photo of Khloé Kardashian
Source: Khloe Kardashian/YouTube

Khloé Kardashian said she helped 'force' Tristan Thompson into the 'right decision' of getting a vasectomy.

Calling his decsion not to have more kids "smart," Kardashian noted, "And who helped you fix that decision? That was me."

The mom of two shared, "Tristan may have had a little ultimatum from me," when he replied. "What? At getting neutered?"

The Canadian native stumbled in his attempt to find a more eloquent way to describe his decision after crudely stating, "Sometimes you got to lay them nuts on the table."

Kardashian calmly told him, "Sometimes you have to get forced into the right decision."

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Tristan Thompson Had Been 'Hard-Headed' About Vasectomy

Photo Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson
Source: Khloe Kardashian/YouTube

Tristan Thompson said he is 'stubborn.'

Thompson explained how he needed some hard cajoling to get the vasectomy.

"I've been a little hard-headed at times, more times than not," he said. "I wish I weren't as stubborn...So, it is what it is."

After reiterating that "no more kids" was his future, Kardashian reminded him he could have the procedure reversed if he ever got married and his wife wanted children, but Thompson held firm.

"No, I'm not. No, I'm not lying down on that table again," he declared about not undergoing a vasectomy reversal.

However, he's boasted to pals that getting the big snip is no big deal medically.

"Yeah, it was 15 minutes. It's quick. I tell guys, it's very quick," Thompson noted, saying he went home and watched the NBA finals on TV later that day.

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Tristan Thompson Said 'Life Was Moving Too Quickly' With Khloé Kardashian

Photo of Tristan Thompson
Source: Khloe Kardashian/YouTube

Tristan Thompson cheated on Khloé Kardashian multiple times during their five year on-and-off romance between 2016 and 2021.

Thompson also addressed how he went "a little too far" with hs cheating ways while he was younger.

He allegedly stepped out on a very pregnant Kardashian with a New York strip club worker days before she gave bitth to True in April 2018. The former pro athlete broke her heart again by making out with Kylie Jenner's then-BFF Jordyn Woods at a February 2019 house party in LA.

After another breakup and makeup, Tristan getting Nichols pregnant while still with Kardashian was their final straw as a couple.

"I think, just, life was moving very quickly for me at the time when we were together. I probably didn't do the best job of navigating my truth about like where I was at," he said of their rollercoaster romance that began in 2016.

Thompson added, "And maybe, just honestly, probably just a little case of just like being young and wanting your cake and eat it too."

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