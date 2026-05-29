The Final Cut: Khloé Kardashian Admits She 'Forced' Ex Tristan Thompson to Get a Vasectomy as Serial Cheater Says He Has 'Enough Baby Moms'

Khloé Kardashian revealed she "forced" ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson to undergo a vasectomy after the serial cheater fathered children with three different women, RadarOnline.com can reveal. The former NBA star, 35, appeared on the reality star's Khloé in Wonder Land podcast on May 28, where the two had an extremely candid conversation about how and why he got snipped, and whether he can or wants to have more kids.

Article continues below advertisement

Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson Share Two Kids

Source: @khloekardashian/Instagram Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson share daughter True and son Tatum.

The exes opened the discussion when Kardashian asked, "Do you want to have more kids in the future?" Thompson revealed the former couple have the chance to add to their brood, which includes daughter True, 8, and son Tatum, 3, who arrived in July 2022 via surrogate. "I think I signed off for two embryos. So, I mean, if I do have more kids, it's coming from you," he explained. "I already have enough baby moms. I don't want no more." Thompson first became a dad in December 2016, when his ex-girlfriend, Jordan Craig, gave birth to his son, Prince. The former Cleveland Cavaliers player got trainer Maralee Nichols pregnant while cheating on Kardashian in their last try at coupledom. She gave birth to his son, Theo, in December 2021, shortly after Thompson and the Good American founder's surrogate became pregnant with their second child.

Article continues below advertisement

'Tristan Had a Little Ultimatum From Me'

Source: Khloe Kardashian/YouTube Khloé Kardashian said she helped 'force' Tristan Thompson into the 'right decision' of getting a vasectomy.

Calling his decsion not to have more kids "smart," Kardashian noted, "And who helped you fix that decision? That was me." The mom of two shared, "Tristan may have had a little ultimatum from me," when he replied. "What? At getting neutered?" The Canadian native stumbled in his attempt to find a more eloquent way to describe his decision after crudely stating, "Sometimes you got to lay them nuts on the table." Kardashian calmly told him, "Sometimes you have to get forced into the right decision."

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

Tristan Thompson Had Been 'Hard-Headed' About Vasectomy

Source: Khloe Kardashian/YouTube Tristan Thompson said he is 'stubborn.'

Thompson explained how he needed some hard cajoling to get the vasectomy. "I've been a little hard-headed at times, more times than not," he said. "I wish I weren't as stubborn...So, it is what it is." After reiterating that "no more kids" was his future, Kardashian reminded him he could have the procedure reversed if he ever got married and his wife wanted children, but Thompson held firm. "No, I'm not. No, I'm not lying down on that table again," he declared about not undergoing a vasectomy reversal. However, he's boasted to pals that getting the big snip is no big deal medically. "Yeah, it was 15 minutes. It's quick. I tell guys, it's very quick," Thompson noted, saying he went home and watched the NBA finals on TV later that day.

Never Miss an Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Tristan Thompson Said 'Life Was Moving Too Quickly' With Khloé Kardashian

Source: Khloe Kardashian/YouTube Tristan Thompson cheated on Khloé Kardashian multiple times during their five year on-and-off romance between 2016 and 2021.