Pam Bondi Says Ghislaine Maxwell Should 'Die in Prison' and Insists Epstein's Madame 'Should Not Receive a Pardon' as Fired AG Testifies in Congressional Probe

Trump's administration vowed early to release the Epstein files, but appeared to roll back that initiative when there was a communication dispute between the DOJ and the Kash Patel-run FBI.

During a Fox News interview in February 2025, Bondi insisted Epstein's client list was "sitting on my desk right now."

Just days later, Bondi, 60, sent a memo to Patel, 46, in which she expressed that there were more files that the agency withheld. In the letter, she said, "Late yesterday, I learned from a source that the FBI Field Office in New York was in possession of thousands of pages of documents related to the investigation and indictment of Epstein. Despite my repeated requests, the FBI never disclosed the existence of these files."

In July 2025, the DOJ claimed that there was not a "client list" and Bondi was only referring to files overall.