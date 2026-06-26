EXCLUSIVE: 'Total Recluse' Warren Beatty, 89, Sparks Death Fears as He Remains Hidden From World — Hollywood Icon Doesn't Have 'Physical Ability' to Leave Home

"Warren is a total recluse these days. He doesn't really go out anywhere at all," a source said of the Oscar winner. While Beatty's wife, 68-year-old Annette Bening, has continued to appear at Hollywood glam events, including this month's Tony Awards, her much-older husband has stayed out of the spotlight.

The insider noted, "Warren has neither the will nor the physical ability to go to these events any longer, but he also doesn't want to stand in Annette's way as she continues to pursue her own successful career. He just can't keep up."

According to sources, while Beatty is said to be embarrassed by his age and faltering body after spending his youth as a Hollywood heartthrob, it's his 2017 humiliating fumble at the 2017 Academy Awards that is believed to be a major reason he doesn't want to show his face these days.

During the now infamous moment onstage, Beatty and his Bonnie and Clyde co-star Faye Dunaway announced La La Land as the Best Picture winner; however, it was Moonlight that was the correct winner.