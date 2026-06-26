EXCLUSIVE: 'Total Recluse' Warren Beatty, 89, Sparks Death Fears as He Remains Hidden From World — Hollywood Icon Doesn't Have 'Physical Ability' to Leave Home
June 26 2026, Published 2:30 p.m. ET
Warren Beatty has sparked major death fears, RadarOnline.com can reveal, as the Hollywood icon refuses to leave his home and venture out into the world again.
The 89-year-old has not attended a red carpet event since 2021, and now insiders have claimed the actor has chosen to remain hidden from the public.
'Warren Is a Total Recluse'
"Warren is a total recluse these days. He doesn't really go out anywhere at all," a source said of the Oscar winner. While Beatty's wife, 68-year-old Annette Bening, has continued to appear at Hollywood glam events, including this month's Tony Awards, her much-older husband has stayed out of the spotlight.
The insider noted, "Warren has neither the will nor the physical ability to go to these events any longer, but he also doesn't want to stand in Annette's way as she continues to pursue her own successful career. He just can't keep up."
According to sources, while Beatty is said to be embarrassed by his age and faltering body after spending his youth as a Hollywood heartthrob, it's his 2017 humiliating fumble at the 2017 Academy Awards that is believed to be a major reason he doesn't want to show his face these days.
During the now infamous moment onstage, Beatty and his Bonnie and Clyde co-star Faye Dunaway announced La La Land as the Best Picture winner; however, it was Moonlight that was the correct winner.
Warren Beatty's 2017 Oscars Flub Pushed Him From Hollwood
While the iconic stars received harsh backlash following the moment, it was later revealed they had been handed the Best Actress award envelope, which read Emma Stone's name alongside the title La La Land; an award she had won earlier in the night.
"The whole thing left a bad taste in Warren's mouth. He felt like he was hung out to dry," a source claimed. Another insider noted the awkward moment changed things for Beatty.
They explained, "That made him want to stay away from Hollywood. Because it was so unfair and rude, he was like, 'I'm out, folks.' You have to remember he came from a classy era where people were nicer. So he felt like he did not want to be involved in such a mean-spirited era."
However, while he's been out of the spotlight, fellow actors and close friends Jack Nicholson and Dustin Hoffman are believed to be concerned over his disappearance.
Warren Beatty's Wife Continues to Appear in Public
"Jack and Warren have been best friends for the better part of their adult lives, and Dustin absolutely worships Warren's talent and instincts," the tipster said, and added, "But Warren has been so reclusive they are worried."
Beatty, who was known for holding social gatherings at his home, has also thrown those to the side.
The insider noted, "He is not taking visitors, so [he and his wife's] famous dinner parties are a thing of the past. He has gotten tired and is not in the mood for socializing."
Beatty's shut-in behavior, however, has not stopped his wife from continuing her career, as she is currently starring in the Paramount+ series, Dutton Ranch, and was nominated for an Oscar for her work in the 2023 drama, Nyad.
"Annette is living the active life of an actress in her 60s, while Warren is resigned to being a man approaching his 90s and realizing the limitations that present," the source explained.
But Beatty's friends, according to an insider, are also worried sick the movie star will die before they get a chance to say their farewells.