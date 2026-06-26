EXCLUSIVE: Donald Trump's MAGA Dominance — How Prez 'Got Off On' World's Richest Men Including Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg 'Worshipping' Him

The portrait emerges in Regime Change: Inside the Imperial Presidency of Donald Trump, a 464-page account by New York Times reporters Maggie Haberman and Jonathan Swan.

Drawing on extensive anonymous interviews, their book chronicles Trump's efforts following his 2024 election victory to reshape government institutions, influence cultural narratives and dominate media cycles.

It depicts an 80-year-old president driven by grievance and instinct, operating with few constraints while relishing displays of loyalty from figures who had previously opposed him.

The authors state they contacted those named to offer opportunities to respond, while reconstructing private exchanges and internal deliberations.

Central to the book is Trump's apparent delight in the shifting posture of powerful technology leaders.

"They hated me," Trump told his former First Buddy Elon Musk, referring to Zuckerberg and Bezos, the book recounts.

He is said to have added: "And look at them now."

Musk reportedly replied: "First-class groveling."

The book also claimed Trump loved bragging about how a tech billionaire who had once slammed him was now "kissing my a--."