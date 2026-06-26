EXCLUSIVE: Donald Trump's MAGA Dominance — How Prez 'Got Off On' World's Richest Men Including Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg 'Worshipping' Him
June 26 2026, Updated 2:26 p.m. ET
Donald Trump has reveled in the sucking-up of Silicon Valley's elite during his second term, reportedly taking particular satisfaction in what Elon Musk has allegedly described as "first-class groveling" from tech billionaires including Jeff Bezos and Mark Zuckerberg.
RadarOnline.com can reveal that is according to a new book detailing the president's consolidation of power.
'First-Class Groveling'
The portrait emerges in Regime Change: Inside the Imperial Presidency of Donald Trump, a 464-page account by New York Times reporters Maggie Haberman and Jonathan Swan.
Drawing on extensive anonymous interviews, their book chronicles Trump's efforts following his 2024 election victory to reshape government institutions, influence cultural narratives and dominate media cycles.
It depicts an 80-year-old president driven by grievance and instinct, operating with few constraints while relishing displays of loyalty from figures who had previously opposed him.
The authors state they contacted those named to offer opportunities to respond, while reconstructing private exchanges and internal deliberations.
Central to the book is Trump's apparent delight in the shifting posture of powerful technology leaders.
"They hated me," Trump told his former First Buddy Elon Musk, referring to Zuckerberg and Bezos, the book recounts.
He is said to have added: "And look at them now."
Musk reportedly replied: "First-class groveling."
The book also claimed Trump loved bragging about how a tech billionaire who had once slammed him was now "kissing my a--."
Zuckerberg and Bezos Take Center Stage
Haberman and Swan write Trump, who was 78 at the time of his election win, frequently boasted to visitors at Mar-a-Lago about outreach from tech executives.
Mark Zuckerberg, whose company Meta had banned Trump from its platforms after the January 6 Capitol Hill attack, was singled out.
The book describes how Trump shared messages and gestures of goodwill, including a letter from one of Zuckerberg's children expressing excitement about "the golden age of America" under Trump's return.
A former aide, speaking on condition of anonymity, said: "(Trump) fed off it. For someone who had spent years attacking Big Tech, seeing them come back to him like that was deeply validating."
Another source familiar with the exchanges added: "It wasn't just politics – he saw it as personal vindication."
Jeff Bezos also features prominently in the book.
The Amazon founder is described as sending Trump a selfie with Bezos' wife, Lauren Sánchez, after the election, an image the president reportedly showed to guests.
At a post-election dinner, Trump and Bezos are also said to have bonded over frustrations with The Washington Post, the newspaper Bezos has owned since 2013.
"The people there are terrible," Bezos said of the news organization's business side, according to the book. "They don't listen. My other companies, they listen."
Power and Validation
An individual said to have been briefed on that dinner told us: "There was a sense of mutual grievance. Trump had long felt wronged by the Post's coverage, and Bezos seemed eager to distance himself from it in that moment."
The book situates these interactions within a broader pattern of behavior.
Trump is described as seeking visible signs of loyalty and enjoying moments that underscored his dominance, particularly over former critics.
As RadarOnline.com has reported, one episode recounts him decorating parts of the White House himself, even using a tube of super glue – a detail the authors present as emblematic of his hands-on and unconventional approach.
Another source quoted in the book said: "He wanted to leave his mark everywhere – physically, politically, culturally. And he wanted people to acknowledge that power."
Measuring Influence
Haberman and Swan characterize Trump as "the most powerful president of our lifetimes," operating with an acute awareness of status and perception.
The narrative suggests his interactions with figures such as Zuckerberg, Bezos and Musk were not incidental but central to how Trump measured influence, particularly as relationships between politics and technology continued to evolve.
A former administration official told us: "For Trump, it wasn't enough to win his second term. He wanted the people who once dismissed him to come back and, in his view, recognize his authority. That was part of the appeal."