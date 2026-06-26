Brad Pitt's Marriage Plans With Girlfriend Ines De Ramon Revealed — After Five of His Kids With Ex Angelina Jolie Dropped Actor's Surname
June 26 2026, Published 2:17 p.m. ET
Brad Pitt's romance with girlfriend Ines De Ramon is going strong, but that doesn't mean that wedding bells will be ringing for them anytime soon – or possibly ever, RadarOnline.com can reveal
While the jewelry designer fits right in with his family, the Fight Club star, 62, has no plans to say "I do" again, according to a source.
'Brad Has No Plans on Getting Married'
"Ines is incredibly close with Brad’s family. They absolutely adore her and she’s been welcomed with open arms from the beginning," an insider told Page Six. "At this point they basically consider her family and one of their own."
"But Brad has no plans on getting married despite how close Ines has become with everyone," the insider noted.
'She's Built Real Relationships With Everyone'
Pitt and de Ramon, 33, have been dating since 2022, and the insider claimed her bond with his family has grown to extend beyond him, as they regularly "keep in touch outside of Brad."
"It never feels like she's 'Brad's girlfriend.' She’s just part of the family when they're together," the insider said. "She’s built real relationships with everyone."
"She spends time with Brad’s brother and sister, nieces and nephews, attends family gatherings and has made an effort to get to know each of them individually."
'Doesn't Feel Forced at All'
"Ines is very down to earth and easy to be around. She’ll sit around laughing and joking with everyone for hours and is completely comfortable in those settings," the insider continued. "It doesn’t feel forced at all."
Pitt's relatives have also come to casually include de Ramon in their personal lives.
"People ask about her, include her in family plans and genuinely want her around," the insider said. "She’s become a natural part of the family dynamic."
As Radar previously reported, De Ramon quietly tied the knot in 2019 with Vampire Diaries actor Paul Wesley, but after more than three years of marriage, the couple split in 2022.
Meanwhile, Pitt finalized his long-running divorce from Angelina Jolie, 51, in December 2024, bringing an end to more than eight years of legal proceedings. Jolie initially filed to dissolve their marriage in September 2016.
The former couple share six children: Maddox, 24, Pax, 22, Zahara, 21, Shiloh, 19, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 17.
However, Pitt has since become estranged from his kids, and five of them have even made moves to remove Pitt from their surnames.
RadarOnline.com reported that Zahara became his latest child to pursue a legal name change with the California courts.
Zahara began using only "Jolie" as far back as 2024. When she joined Alpha Kappa Alpha at Spelman College that year, she reportedly chose to only go by "Zahara Jolie."
When walking the stage at graduation, she kept up the simple nod to Angelina and was announced as "Zahara Marley Jolie."
She filed her paperwork just days after after her brother Maddox made a similar move. Nearly two years ago, Shiloh also changed her legal name in August 2024.
Twins Knox and Vivienne have additionally appeared to drop the name informally, leaving Pax as the only one to keep the name Pitt.