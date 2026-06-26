Brad Pitt's Marriage Plans With Girlfriend Ines De Ramon Revealed — After Five of His Kids With Ex Angelina Jolie Dropped Actor's Surname

"Ines is very down to earth and easy to be around. She’ll sit around laughing and joking with everyone for hours and is completely comfortable in those settings," the insider continued. "It doesn’t feel forced at all."

Pitt's relatives have also come to casually include de Ramon in their personal lives.

"People ask about her, include her in family plans and genuinely want her around," the insider said. "She’s become a natural part of the family dynamic."

As Radar previously reported, De Ramon quietly tied the knot in 2019 with Vampire Diaries actor Paul Wesley, but after more than three years of marriage, the couple split in 2022.

Meanwhile, Pitt finalized his long-running divorce from Angelina Jolie, 51, in December 2024, bringing an end to more than eight years of legal proceedings. Jolie initially filed to dissolve their marriage in September 2016.

The former couple share six children: Maddox, 24, Pax, 22, Zahara, 21, Shiloh, 19, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 17.