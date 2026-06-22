EXCLUSIVE: Brad Pitt and Ines De Ramon Secretly Married – Inside Their Spiritual Ceremony and Shock Baby News
June 22 2026, Published 6:30 a.m. ET
Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon weren't hiding their happiness when they stepped out hand in hand for a glamorous date night on May 19, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The F1 star, 62, and the jewelry executive, 33, made a stylish arrival at a party where Mercedes shut down L.A.'s Sixth St. Bridge to introduce its newest electric car, AMG's GT coupe. Pitt looked relaxed in a taupe suit and silver aviators, while Ines stunned in a curve-hugging red dress and matching heels.
It was a loved-up display that felt like a quiet victory lap.
Insiders Believe Wedding Already Happened
Since they were first linked in late 2022, months after de Ramon split from her first husband, Vampire Diaries star Paul Wesley, 43, she and Pitt have gone from carefully guarded to settled and secure – making their red carpet debut at the 2024 Venice Film Festival and now stepping out with the easy confidence of a pair who know exactly where they stand.
After nearly four years together, they've lasted almost as long as Pitt's marriage to first wife Jennifer Aniston, 57, which ended in 2005 after he fell in love with Angelina Jolie, who turns 51 June 4, on the set of Mr. & Mrs. Smith.
And RadarOnline.com has recently learned, Pitt and de Ramon may already be husband and wife in every way that matters.
A source revealed the Oscar winner has even been overheard calling Ines his "wife."
A second source countered he was simply referring to his character's spouse in an upcoming film. Either way, those who know the couple believe something has shifted.
"Brad and Ines are as good as married, for all intents and purposes, and it's been that way for a while now," says the first source. "He trusts her implicitly and vice versa. They're soulmates who thrive off each other in every way."
Deep Commitment
For the Fight Club actor, who's been through two bruising divorces, commitment no longer has to mean a courthouse, a church, or a splashy public ceremony. "To him, marriage is more of a spiritual commitment. He's very happy but less interested in formalities these days, so the process of organizing a wedding is less appealing for him," said the source.
"But privately, he acknowledges that it would be a nice thing to do, if only to show Ines how committed he truly is."
De Ramon isn't pushing.
"She's not pressuring him by any means. Like Pitt, she's been there [done that] and got the T-shirt when it comes to marriage and divorce," added the source. "But if Pitt wanted to make things official, she'd do it in half a heartbeat. And the talk is that they'll be doing just that soon enough, if they haven't already."
If they do choose to publicly share their joy, they won't spare any expense. His wedding to Jen memorably cost $1million.
"It would be a proper celebration, and he'll roll out the red carpet for his famous friends. George Clooney, Ed Norton, Quentin Tarantino – all his buddies from the past to the present would get invites," said the source.
Still, after everything Pitt endured in his long and brutal split from second wife Jolie, there's one firm condition. "He'd 100 percent insist on a prenup," said the source.
These exes took more than eight years to finalize their divorce and financial settlement, and they're still litigating Angelina's decision to sell her stake in Château Miraval, the French winery and estate where they wed in 2014.
On May 4, Angelina scored a major legal win when a judge ruled Brad can't force her to turn over a tranche of private emails tied to the sale – a move Brad has continued to fight.
"After everything that happened with Angie, a prenup is totally non-negotiable and Ines is absolutely cool with that," said the source. "She's not interested in his money and has made that very plain to Brad."
Baby Talk
The next big question is whether the happy couple is ready to start a family of their own. Their 29-year age gap hasn't been an issue, said the source. Indeed, friends believe de Ramon has brought out a lighter, more hopeful side of Pitt after years of legal turmoil and family heartbreak.
"They're very private on the subject," added the source. "But people in their world assume children are in their future because they have dropped a few hints."
For Pitt, the idea of becoming a dad again is complicated. His old friend Clooney, 65, became a first-time father to twins Ella and Alexander, who turn 9 on June 6, in his 50s, showing Pitt firsthand that a later-in-life family can bring joy, purpose and a fresh start.
But any baby talk comes against a painful backdrop. Pitt once built his life around the six children he shared with Jolie – Maddox [Jolie-Pitt], 24, Pax [Jolie-Pitt], 22, Zahara [Jolie-Pitt], 21, Shiloh [Jolie-Pitt], 20, and twins Knox [Jolie-Pitt] and Vivienne [Jolie-Pitt], who turn 18 in July – but his connections with them have badly deteriorated since his explosive 2016 split from the Girl, Interrupted star and lengthy custody battle.
He and Jolie split after an incident aboard a private plane. In court papers, she claimed Pitt was drunk and abusive; following an investigation, no charges were brought and Pitt told GQ he'd stopped drinking in 2017.
"Brad's relationship with his kids is pretty non-existent," said the source. "It's almost certain that Maddox, Pax and Zahara will never forgive him – they cut him off a long time ago – and the same goes for Shiloh and the twins these days."
At this point, at least four of his kids – Maddox, Zahara, Shiloh and Vivienne – have legally or publicly dropped Pitt from their names.
"Adding salt to the wound," said the source, Zahara was publicly announced as Zahara Marley Jolie – not Jolie-Pitt – at her Spelman College graduation ceremony on May 17, with Angelina, Pax and Knox in attendance."
"Brad wasn't invited and there was never a question that family would want him there," said the source. "To them he's persona non grata at this point, and it's hard to imagine that changing any time soon. Everyone agrees, Brad included, that it would take a miracle."
Exit Plan
Jolie, meanwhile, appears ready to close the door on L.A. – and Pitt – for good. With Knox and Vivienne becoming adults in a matter of weeks, the last remaining minutes on the custody clock are about to run out.
"I am here because I have to be here from a divorce, but as soon as they're 18, I'll be able to leave," she told RadarOnline.com in 2024. In May, she took a step toward that exit, listing her historic compound in L.A.'s Los Feliz neighborhood for $29.85 million.
Her ex's romance is the least of her concerns, said the source.
"She's well aware he's in a very serious, committed relationship, but it's not something she fixates on," explained the insider.
"She's well and truly moved on and couldn't care less whom he marries."
A New Beginning
While Jolie may be preparing for a new life overseas, Pitt is focused on the one he's building with de Ramon.
"He's done letting his ex dictate his happiness. That's what makes Ines' presence in Brad's life so meaningful, people close to him have indicated. She's offered him a relationship that is peaceful and uncomplicated. "They really are well-matched in every sense," said the first source.
The Switzerland-raised beauty, who has a business degree from the University of Geneva and speaks multiple languages, "is highly intelligent and cultured. They share a lot of the same interests – especially art and architecture," added the source.
"She's patient and trusting, not needy or jealous. And she's not fazed by his star power or being in the public eye, which was a big requirement for Brad."
Added the insider: "This is the relationship he was meant to have."