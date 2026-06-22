EXCLUSIVE: Brad Pitt and Ines De Ramon Secretly Married – Inside Their Spiritual Ceremony and Shock Baby News

Since they were first linked in late 2022, months after de Ramon split from her first husband, Vampire Diaries star Paul Wesley, 43, she and Pitt have gone from carefully guarded to settled and secure – making their red carpet debut at the 2024 Venice Film Festival and now stepping out with the easy confidence of a pair who know exactly where they stand.

After nearly four years together, they've lasted almost as long as Pitt's marriage to first wife Jennifer Aniston, 57, which ended in 2005 after he fell in love with Angelina Jolie, who turns 51 June 4, on the set of Mr. & Mrs. Smith.

And RadarOnline.com has recently learned, Pitt and de Ramon may already be husband and wife in every way that matters.

A source revealed the Oscar winner has even been overheard calling Ines his "wife."

A second source countered he was simply referring to his character's spouse in an upcoming film. Either way, those who know the couple believe something has shifted.

"Brad and Ines are as good as married, for all intents and purposes, and it's been that way for a while now," says the first source. "He trusts her implicitly and vice versa. They're soulmates who thrive off each other in every way."