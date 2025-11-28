EXCLUSIVE: Kardashian Clan's Version of 'Curb Your Enthusiasm-Style Sitcom Show' Dumped by TV Bosses — 'They're Just Not Funny Enough to Pull It Off'
Nov. 28 2025, Published 6:05 p.m. ET
The Kardashian clan has seen a planned Curb Your Enthusiasm-style sitcom quietly dumped by TV bosses who concluded the family members "just aren't funny enough to pull it off" and "can't act well enough to carry scripted comedy," RadarOnline.com can reveal.
It would have seen Kim Kardashian, 45, and her siblings playing exaggerated versions of themselves in a semi-improvised sitcom format similar to Larry David's long-running HBO hit.
Caricatures of Themselves
The idea, first explored before Kim's starring role in the Hulu legal drama All's Fair, was billed by TV executives as a way to reinvent the family's brand after two decades of their now-flagging reality show.
But sources say the suits abandoned the concept after test material revealed the sisters were already so exaggerated in their real-life personas "there was nowhere left to go" with them creatively or as a TV family.
One senior production source said: "The plan was to let the Kardashians poke fun at themselves in a heightened way, just like Larry David does. "But what became obvious very quickly was that the family already act like caricatures of themselves. There was no extra layer to build on."
'They Can't Act, and They're Just Not Funny'
Another network insider said: "When the early scripts and improvisation sessions came in, the feeling was immediate – they can't act, and they're just not funny.
"The whole thing fell apart. Plus, they just are not funny, unless you're the type of individual who finds their tiresome, endless, constructed family dramas on their show funny."
The decision comes as Kim enjoys unexpected ratings success with All's Fair, her drama series from Ryan Murphy, which premiered on Hulu on November 4.
The show, starring Kardashian alongside Sarah Paulson, Glenn Close, Naomi Watts and Niecy Nash logged 3.2 million views in its first three days and scored Hulu's best launch for an original scripted series in three years.
Despite that performance, critics were less generous, prompting Kim to joke about the reviews on Instagram – though fans praised her work.
Drama vs. Improvised Comedy
Her casting as Allura Grant, a high-powered Los Angeles divorce lawyer, drew significant attention, with celebrity guest stars including Jessica Simpson, Elizabeth Berkley, Brooke Shields, Jennifer Jason Leigh and Judith Light.
Yet insiders say her turn in the series only strengthened concerns at the Curb-style comedy project's development stage.
One executive familiar with both productions said: "Drama with heavy support from A-list actors is one thing. Carrying a full comedy where timing and improvisation are everything is something else entirely."
Another source involved in pitching the sitcom said: "The idea looked brilliant on paper – a self-aware family mocking their own fame. But once the idea was drilled into, it became clear the Kardashians weren't Larry David.
"They didn't have the subtlety or the comedic instincts. There would be no clever jokes, just awkward lines delivered flatly."
The source added: "Dropping the concept wasn't vindictive. It was just reality – it was decided that family would be capable of making the show work."
Kim's Mixed Month
The stalled sitcom adds to a mixed month for Kim, who recently revealed she failed the California bar exam in July.
She told fans online: "Well...I'm not a lawyer yet, I just play a very well-dressed one on TV."
Reflecting on six years of legal study, she also posted: "No shortcuts, no giving up – just more studying and even more determination."
Kim added a message of gratitude for those who had supported her, signing off her update with the lines: "Falling short isn't failure – it's fuel. I was so close to passing the exam and that only motivates me even more. Let's Go!!!!!!!!!!"