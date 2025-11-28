EXCLUSIVE: Kardashian Clan's Version of 'Curb Your Enthusiasm-Style Sitcom Show' Dumped by TV Bosses — 'They're Just Not Funny Enough to Pull It Off'

The idea, first explored before Kim's starring role in the Hulu legal drama All's Fair, was billed by TV executives as a way to reinvent the family's brand after two decades of their now-flagging reality show.

But sources say the suits abandoned the concept after test material revealed the sisters were already so exaggerated in their real-life personas "there was nowhere left to go" with them creatively or as a TV family.

One senior production source said: "The plan was to let the Kardashians poke fun at themselves in a heightened way, just like Larry David does. "But what became obvious very quickly was that the family already act like caricatures of themselves. There was no extra layer to build on."