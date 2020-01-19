Stars Dazzle At Producers Guild Awards Fashion Police

Charlize Theron, Nicole Kidman, and Brad Pitt led the A List celebrity fashion parade at the 31st annual Producers Guild Awards on Saturday night.

The January 18 event featured actresses in edgy and low-cut styles that showed off their cleavage. But Pitt, who failed to thank his kids in his acceptance speech for best supporting actor at the Golden Globe Awards earlier this month, looked traditional.

Pitt was honored along with his Plan B production company pals Dede Grander and Jeremy Kleiner with the David O. Selznick Achievement Award in Theatrical Motion Pictures.

The actor, who is finalizing his divorce from Angelina Jolie, told the crowd, “Spielberg, Grazer, Zanuck, Kennedy, these are just a few of the names I’ve cheapened tonight by accepting this award. When I started out as an actor, I wondered about producers, just what the f*** do they do? I’m now painfully aware of all that you do and I commend you all. I think that our job as producers are ultimately protectors, stewards of story and protectors of the storytellers and I find that to be an awesome responsibility. Plan B, we’ve been at for about 16 years, going on 17. I have no regrets. Other than sharing our name with an emergency contraceptive pill. Didn’t see that one coming.”

Also at the show, the war drama 1917 won outstanding producer of theatrical motion pictures, making it a favorite for the upcoming Academy Awards.

Jimmy Kimmel filled in as presenter for Ellen DeGeneres at the Producers Guild Awards as the comedienne had come down with the flu. Kimmel told the crowd that he was only asked to substitute at 9:45 p.m. on Friday night.

Bombshell, the movie about the Fox News sexual harassment scandal received the Stanley Kramer Award, which star Margot Robbie was on hand to present to producers Jay Roach, Charles Randolph and actress/producer Theron.

Roach called Theron, who played Megyn Kelly, a superhero. “Charlize really should be the one accepting. She’s the one that brought us all together. She produced the hell out of this movie. She saved us when we were for real falling out of the sky. Another word for miracle is Charlize.”

Theron has always been fashion-forward and she shocked in a bizarre two-piece gown. Another of the awards show’s attendees, Kidman, also looked odd—in an off-the-shoulder white silk pantsuit that reportedly cost $6,300! Kate Beckinsale and Eva Longoria chose to show off their chests at the show in low-cut styles.

