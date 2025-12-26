EXCLUSIVE: Furious Dad of JonBenét Ramsey Vows to Avenge 'The Wrong' of Those Who Blamed His Dead Wife for the Murder of Their Daughter
Dec. 26 2025, Published 6:57 p.m. ET
JonBenét Ramsey's father, John Ramsey, has vowed to avenge the "wrong" done to his deceased wife, Patsy, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
In an exclusive conversation, John opened up about his late spouse and how he feels she got the raw end of the stick while she was alive, with people blaming her for the murder of their daughter.
Patsy Ramsey Was 'Assaulted,' John Ramsey Claimed
John explained he feels he has an "obligation to right the wrong that's been done to Patsy."
"She was kind of assaulted as this evil mother, and she can't defend herself," he shared. "She was a wonderful person."
In line with her character, John claimed he "never" heard Patsy talk negatively about anyone besides Geraldo Rivera.
"She didn't like Geraldo Rivera because he staged a mock trial of us years ago and convicted us in this trial. Patsy happened to see it by accident, and [it] just really hurt her," John noted.
John Ramsey Said Patsy Being 'Maligned' Was 'Grossly Unfair and Inaccurate'
He went on to call the type of thing Rivera did "grossly unfair."
"She was a wonderful mother – absolutely wonderful mother – both to her children and my children, who were her stepchildren," John continued, gushing over Patsy. "She was great to them, just wonderful. And so for her to be maligned, it was grossly unfair and inaccurate. So I feel like I need to speak for her and defend her."
During the conversation, John also dished on how he's religious and believes Patsy and JonBenét are now together.
When asked if this brings him some peace, he admitted: "It does."
John added, "When you really think about it. It's one of those things I can't comprehend it. I have – my little brain can't figure it out, how that works, but I do believe it. I really do.
"I haven't come to that belief automatically or easily... There have just been some things that have happened that I think, 'Yeah, man, there's some more life here than we see and understand.'"
Why Did Police Think John and Patsy Ramsey Were Suspects?
While John and Patsy were the main suspects early on in the murder of their daughter, they were never formally charged with anything.
In 2008, a Boulder, Colorado, District Attorney, Mary Lacy, made a formal statement exonerating John and Patsy from the crime. She cited new DNA evidence and apologized to the family.
As Radar previously reported, John claimed the "clueless" police pointed their fingers at him and Patsy after they deemed them as not acting correctly.
"Day one, before any evidence," and "any information," John alleged that police felt he and Patsy were to blame because they "didn't act right."
"The DA told us that years later, said, 'their whole case was you didn't act right that morning.' Between the time that we discovered JonBenét was missing and found her," he stated, adding investigators "made up their mind on day one" and decided they should "arrest him on probable cause."
EXCLUSIVE: The Secret Story Behind Johnny Depp's Astonishing Comeback After Nightmare 7 Years — As He Gets Set to Play 'Ultimate Redemption' Role
John Ramsey Explains Why Police Felt He Didn't Act 'Right'
When probed on what not acting "right" meant, John explained, "I read the so-called detective that was there that morning... I read her report... and she made observations that could be misread the wrong way. For example, she said John was casually going through the mail while we waited for the phone call [from the alleged kidnapper].
"Well, I was looking through the mail that was piled at the front of our door to see if there were any other communications from the kidnapper. That's what I was doing. She should have been doing that."
He also claimed at 10 a.m., the time the alleged kidnapper was supposed to call him, the fact that he didn't act in a certain way also didn't go over well with the cops.
Patsy died in 2006 at the age of 49 after a recurring battle with ovarian cancer.