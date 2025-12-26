EXCLUSIVE: Furious Dad of JonBenét Ramsey Vows to Avenge 'The Wrong' of Those Who Blamed His Dead Wife for the Murder of Their Daughter

In an exclusive conversation, John opened up about his late spouse and how he feels she got the raw end of the stick while she was alive, with people blaming her for the murder of their daughter.

JonBenét Ramsey 's father, John Ramsey , has vowed to avenge the "wrong" done to his deceased wife, Patsy , RadarOnline.com can reveal.

"She didn't like Geraldo Rivera because he staged a mock trial of us years ago and convicted us in this trial. Patsy happened to see it by accident, and [it] just really hurt her," John noted.

In line with her character, John claimed he "never" heard Patsy talk negatively about anyone besides Geraldo Rivera .

"She was kind of assaulted as this evil mother, and she can't defend herself," he shared. "She was a wonderful person."

John explained he feels he has an "obligation to right the wrong that's been done to Patsy."

He went on to call the type of thing Rivera did "grossly unfair."

"She was a wonderful mother – absolutely wonderful mother – both to her children and my children, who were her stepchildren," John continued, gushing over Patsy. "She was great to them, just wonderful. And so for her to be maligned, it was grossly unfair and inaccurate. So I feel like I need to speak for her and defend her."

During the conversation, John also dished on how he's religious and believes Patsy and JonBenét are now together.

When asked if this brings him some peace, he admitted: "It does."

John added, "When you really think about it. It's one of those things I can't comprehend it. I have – my little brain can't figure it out, how that works, but I do believe it. I really do.

"I haven't come to that belief automatically or easily... There have just been some things that have happened that I think, 'Yeah, man, there's some more life here than we see and understand.'"