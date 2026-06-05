However, despite being cleared, Hoffman-Pugh was left livid over claims Patsy and John made in their book, The Death of Innocence: The Untold Story of JonBenét’s Murder and How Its Exploitation Compromised the Pursuit of Truth, that she may have played a role in their daughter's murder.

Attorneys at the time had claimed the couple made "deliberate false statements made by the Ramseys against our client … making her look as if she may have been involved."

A federal court dismissed the suit, and the decision was upheld on appeal. Despite the apparent feud between Hoffman-Pugh and the Ramseys, John defended the ex-housekeeper and revealed that his late wife once said, "If Linda was involved, she would never hurt JonBenét."

In 1999, three years after JonBenét's death, Hoffman-Pugh sat down with The Daily Camera and pointed out, "Why would she think I’d do something like that and then invite me to the memorial service? Why would she hug me at the service?"