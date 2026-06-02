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Home > Entertainment > Sean "Diddy" Combs
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EXCLUSIVE: Sean 'Diddy' Combs Brutally Ridiculed Over Leaked Freak-Off Tapes — After Male Porn Star 'Bull' Says He Never Wanted His Clip Released

Photo of Sean 'Diddy' Combs
Source: Mega

Sean Combs faced ridicule after fresh claims surrounding alleged leaked videos.

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June 2 2026, Updated 4:31 p.m. ET

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Sean 'Diddy' Combs is being mocked all over again over the size of his manhood after the male porn star, who appears in one of the rapper's alleged Freak Off party sex tapes, broke his silence regarding the dirty clips.

Combs, 56 – who is doing another two years behind bars in Fort Dix, New Jersey after being convicted on two federal counts of transportation to engage in prostitution – is said to be seen acting the cuck in the footage, which apparently features his ex Cassie Ventura, 50 Cent's baby mama Daphne Joy and male porn star Sly Diggler.

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Leaked Diddy Tapes Spark Mockery

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Photo of Sly Diggler
Source: @slyis220/X

Adult star Sly Diggler broke his silence on the tape

As RadarOnline.com was the first to report, Combs' Freak Off sex parties have allegedly now been fully exposed to the public after cyber geeks claimed to have spread tapes of the booze and drug-fueled orgies online, including on the dark web.

One of the tapes shows Diggler and Joy getting intimate while being watched by a naked figure who appears to be Combs.

Hours after we broke the story of the tapes leaking, Diggler posted online: "Honestly I didn't want that vid leaked out there like that but it's out of my control now."

His comment sparked a string of trolling against Combs, with a flood of trolls saying Diggler should be proud of the tape due to the size of his manhood compared to Combs'.

The jokes are too vile to reprint here, but many compare the sizes of the privates of the two men seen in one of the alleged Freak Off tapes, with others saying the man who looked like Combs wanted Diggler to perform sex acts on him like a "bull."

The fresh wave of mockery comes after Radar revealed Combs has been branded "Itty Bitty Diddy" as his alleged "micro-manhood" seems to be on display in what appears to be Freak Off tapes he filmed.

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Source: @djvlad/Youtube

DJ Vlad posted a YouTube clip about the footage.

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Adult Star Speaks Out on Leak

Photo of Sly Diggler
Source: @djvlad/Youtube

Diggler stored the accidental recording on his phone.

One of a string of high-definition clips circulating online shows a woman in the clip talking dirty to her male partner, who she smears in baby oil before she performs a sex act.

The camera then pans to apparently reveal Combs quietly sitting on a chair feet away from the sex.

A second set of leaked videos seems to show Combs' former longtime partner, singer Cassie Ventura getting down and dirty with who is thought to be a hired male performer – again with a figure who appears to be Combs watching the action play out.

Obsessed Combs watcher DJ Vlad has posted a YouTube clip insisting the clips are real, with one of them clearly showing Diggler and Joy getting intimate while watched by a man with one of the same tattoos as Combs.

He states in his clip he previously spoke to Diggler about taking part in the romp – with their chat containing the humiliating accusation Combs was sorely lacking in the trouser department.

Vlad even suggests Combs used his sex parties as a way to compensate for not being well-hung.

He said in his YouTube clip about his past interview with Diggler: "If you remember, Diggler had a Freak Off with Diddy and 50's baby mother."

Vlad's video then cuts to his previous chat with Diggler, in which he asks the adult star: "You actually ended up with a video of a Freak Off with Diddy and 50's baby mother on your phone?"

Diggler replied: Yeah, he accidentally recorded on my phone, so it just stayed there."

Vlad said he was shown the video by Diggler and was "not prepared" for what he saw, as it showed him with a girl and an "oiled up Diddy" also on camera.

Diggler called being slathered in oil Diddy's "thing."

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DJ Vlad Makes Explosive Claims

Photo of DJ Vlad
Source: @djvlad/Youtube

DJ Vlad stated that the leaked video is 100 percent real.

Vlad also told Diggler: "When you said that he wasn't well-endowed, I was not prepared for what I saw in this video."

Diggler states: "Yeah, he's a smaller guy. Whatever – I don't know how to put it, but yeah. I mean, he just he's not that large in that area, you know what I'm saying?

"I mean, I was trying not to look as much as possible, but it's hard… I would say maybe a couple of inches. Maybe three. I don't know – three inches."

A 'micro-manhood' is medically classed as being less than three inches. Vlad also denies the video allegedly showing Diddy, Joy and Diggler is not AI.

He declares: "That video is 100 percent accurate" and tells fans they will "see those three inches" if they can track down the clip currently spreading online.

Vlad also says: "That video kind of made things a lot more clear for me (about Combs.) So, it's like you got a guy that has a medical condition and he's compensating for it in all types of extreme ways. Unfortunately, some of those ways are violent. But, listen, at the end of the day, that's a real video."

One web user who viewed the video laughed about the rapper's manhood: "Itty Bitty Diddy."

Another said: "I was thinking this was done via AI technology, but even AI doesn't have the capabilities of making a black man's (manhood) so mf'n small."

Yet another added: "Damn, I thought they were lying when they said Diddy had a 3-inch d---."

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Inside Diddy's Courtroom Fallout

Photo of Sean 'Diddy' Combs
Source: Mega

Federal prosecutors accused Combs of drugging victims.

Combs was found guilty of transporting former girlfriends and male escorts for the purpose of prostitution. He was acquitted of more serious racketeering and sex trafficking charges.

But in October 2025, a federal judge sentenced him to four years and two months in federal prison and fined him $500,000.

Jurors in Combs' federal sex trafficking trial were shown sexually explicit video clips of the rapper's so-called Freak Off encounters.

Due to the graphic nature of the footage, the court handled the viewing with strict privacy measures. Jurors watched the videos on personal monitors equipped with privacy guards and wore headphones to hear the audio.

The videos were also sealed from the media and the public gallery. Reporters and attendees were not permitted to see or hear the tapes, though faint moaning and music could be heard.

Federal prosecutors and numerous accusers alleged participants in the Freak Offs were plied and spiked with narcotics to ensure their obedience, compliance and participation.

Combs, his staff, and associates allegedly supplied these drugs and frequently required participants to receive intravenous fluids afterward to recover.

Victims and accusers, including his former partner, Casandra 'Cassie' Ventura, testified in federal court that they were provided drugs and coerced into participating in elaborate, sometimes days-long sexual performances.

Combs and his legal team denied allegations of coercion and sex trafficking. His defense argued in court the drug use was for Combs's personal use and that the Freak Offs involved willing participants as part of a consensual adult lifestyle.

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