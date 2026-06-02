EXCLUSIVE: Sean 'Diddy' Combs Brutally Ridiculed Over Leaked Freak-Off Tapes — After Male Porn Star 'Bull' Says He Never Wanted His Clip Released

As RadarOnline.com was the first to report, Combs' Freak Off sex parties have allegedly now been fully exposed to the public after cyber geeks claimed to have spread tapes of the booze and drug-fueled orgies online, including on the dark web.

One of the tapes shows Diggler and Joy getting intimate while being watched by a naked figure who appears to be Combs.

Hours after we broke the story of the tapes leaking, Diggler posted online: "Honestly I didn't want that vid leaked out there like that but it's out of my control now."

His comment sparked a string of trolling against Combs, with a flood of trolls saying Diggler should be proud of the tape due to the size of his manhood compared to Combs'.

The jokes are too vile to reprint here, but many compare the sizes of the privates of the two men seen in one of the alleged Freak Off tapes, with others saying the man who looked like Combs wanted Diggler to perform sex acts on him like a "bull."

The fresh wave of mockery comes after Radar revealed Combs has been branded "Itty Bitty Diddy" as his alleged "micro-manhood" seems to be on display in what appears to be Freak Off tapes he filmed.