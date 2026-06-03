EXCLUSIVE: Sean 'Diddy' Combs Male Sex Abuse Accuser 'Not Interested in an Apology' — As LA District Attorney Floats New Charges Against Jailed Mogul

Hay came forward late last year and revealed he is the "John Doe" who sued Combs shortly after the 56-year-old's historic trial came to a close. The publicist claimed he faced a handful of disturbing incidents while working with Combs on an album, and alleges he was forced to perform "oral s--" on the musician.

Hay also alleged he was in the room when the now-jailed music mogul allegedly masturbated into the late Biggie Smalls' shirt, which then splashed him with s----.

According to the legal docs, Combs allegedly grabbed a shirt belonging to the late rapper and orgasmed into the clothing item. He then threw it at Hay, before saying, "RIP Biggie."