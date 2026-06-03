EXCLUSIVE: Sean 'Diddy' Combs Male Sex Abuse Accuser 'Not Interested in an Apology' — As LA District Attorney Floats New Charges Against Jailed Mogul
June 3 2026, Published 3:53 p.m. ET
The man who has accused Sean 'Diddy' Combs of sexually violating him on multiple occasions says he is not interested in an apology from the disgraced rapper, RadarOnline.com can report.
With the new announcement that the Los Angeles DA is looking into his claims, Jonathan Hay says what he really wants is justice.
Allegations Against Sean 'Diddy' Combs Explained
Hay came forward late last year and revealed he is the "John Doe" who sued Combs shortly after the 56-year-old's historic trial came to a close. The publicist claimed he faced a handful of disturbing incidents while working with Combs on an album, and alleges he was forced to perform "oral s--" on the musician.
Hay also alleged he was in the room when the now-jailed music mogul allegedly masturbated into the late Biggie Smalls' shirt, which then splashed him with s----.
According to the legal docs, Combs allegedly grabbed a shirt belonging to the late rapper and orgasmed into the clothing item. He then threw it at Hay, before saying, "RIP Biggie."
Too Late to Say Sorry
Now, after an extended review, the Los Angeles District Attorney's office has announced it is considering opening an investigation into Hay's accusations.
Hay told Radar he is still haunted by what Combs allegedly forced him to do, but is not looking for the musician to try to make amends.
"I am not concerned with apologies or empty gestures," Hay slammed. "To be transparent, I would never accept an apology from Sean Diddy Combs, CJ Wallace, or The Notorious B.I.G. estate. My only focus is on the enforcement of criminal justice and ensuring that those responsible for these actions face the full consequences dictated by the law."
Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Life Behind Bars
As Radar reported, a spokesperson for the DA's office has confirmed Hay's claims are now "under review."
That could lead to more criminal charges against the already incarcerated rapper, who is currently serving a 50-month prison sentence at FCI Fort Dix in New Jersey after being found guilty of two prostitution-related charges.
"This development is a critical step forward in proving the truth of my allegations," Hay said when asked about the new investigation. "It demonstrates that the authorities recognize the credibility of the information I have provided. This is a significant advancement in my pursuit of complete accountability and justice."
Sean 'Diddy' Combs Plans to Fight
Combs denies the allegations, maintaining Hay was not harmed by any actions attributed to the disgraced music mogul or his business entities.
Hay has formally accused Combs and his associates of false imprisonment, physical confrontation and emotional distress, alleging in a police report that he was subjected to repeated sexual battery.
But Combs' attorneys argue that any alleged damages may have been caused "in whole or in part" by Hay himself or by third parties. In a particularly striking portion of the filing, Combs' attorneys also raise the issue of consent, asserting the conduct at the center of the lawsuit was not unwelcome and was, in fact, "welcomed" by the plaintiff, a claim that directly challenges the foundation of Hay’s case.
The response further disputes key allegations, such as false imprisonment, arguing there was no unlawful confinement and that any actions taken were legally justified.