EXCLUSIVE: Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Male Accuser Celebrates New Criminal Probe — As LA District Attorney Considers Slapping Disgraced Rapper with More 'Sexual Abuse' Charges

After a lengthy investigation by detectives, a spokesperson for the DA's office has confirmed the claims are now "under review."

That could lead to more criminal charges against the already incarcerated Combs, who is currently serving a 50-month prison sentence at FCI Fort Dix in New Jersey after being found guilty of two prostitution-related charges.

In an exclusive interview with Radar, music producer Hay, who brought the new charges against Combs, said the DA's decision to move forward "validates" his long legal battle for justice.

"This development is a critical step forward in proving the truth of my allegations," Hay told Radar. "It demonstrates that the authorities recognize the credibility of the information I have provided. This is a significant advancement in my pursuit of complete accountability and justice."