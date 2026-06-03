EXCLUSIVE: Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Male Accuser Celebrates New Criminal Probe — As LA District Attorney Considers Slapping Disgraced Rapper with More 'Sexual Abuse' Charges
June 3 2026, Published 11:40 a.m. ET
The man at the center of the latest sexual assault allegations against Sean 'Diddy' Combs has celebrated the Los Angeles District Attorney's decision to investigate his claims, RadarOnline.com can exclusively report.
Jonathan Hay has sued Combs, claiming he was sexually violated by the disgraced rapper on at least two occasions in 2020 and 2021.
A 'Significant Advancement' for Jonathan Hay's Case
After a lengthy investigation by detectives, a spokesperson for the DA's office has confirmed the claims are now "under review."
That could lead to more criminal charges against the already incarcerated Combs, who is currently serving a 50-month prison sentence at FCI Fort Dix in New Jersey after being found guilty of two prostitution-related charges.
In an exclusive interview with Radar, music producer Hay, who brought the new charges against Combs, said the DA's decision to move forward "validates" his long legal battle for justice.
"This development is a critical step forward in proving the truth of my allegations," Hay told Radar. "It demonstrates that the authorities recognize the credibility of the information I have provided. This is a significant advancement in my pursuit of complete accountability and justice."
Jonathan Hay Says He Was 'Violently Violated and Humiliated'
Hay came forward late last year and revealed he is the "John Doe" who sued Combs shortly after the 56-year-old's historic rape and prostitution trial came to a close.
The publicist first met Combs sometime around 1998 while working on a project together. Years later, Hay would be invited to meet with the I'll Be Missing You hitmaker again for a possible collaboration, but that's where he claims things turned ugly.
Hay claimed he faced a handful of disturbing incidents with Combs, including allegedly being forced to perform "oral s--" on the musician.
"I can't put into words how disturbing that incident with Sean Combs was on so many levels," Hay said. "As a man, being so violently violated and humiliated like that is something I will never be able to get over. The thoughts continue to recycle. I can't escape it."
Sean 'Diddy' Combs Comes Closer
According to Hay's lawsuit, during one meeting with the mogul, "Combs turned to Plaintiff and asked if he was looking at Defendant Combs' genitals. Caught off guard, Plaintiff denied it and laughed, trying to dismiss the bizarre comment."
"Defendant Combs kept dancing and repeated the accusation, claiming Plaintiff wanted to see his genitals," the legal documents continued. "Then, Defendant Combs stepped closer, pulled down his pants, and exposed his [expletive], telling Plaintiff to look at it since he was 'trying to look.'"
Combs allegedly moved closer, telling the other man to "touch" his [expletive]. When he tried to turn away, Combs reportedly turned physical."
"Plaintiff again tried to play it off with nervous laughter, spinning his chair away from Defendant Combs in an attempt to create distance," the lawsuit reads. "But Defendant Combs continued, pushing himself toward Plaintiff’s face and telling him to 'suck it.'"
The alleged attack was only stopped when a loud buzz interrupted the moment, causing Combs to leave.
Sean 'Diddy' Combs Denies the Allegations
Combs has denied the allegations and countered that Hay "welcomed" the alleged conduct. The rapper's response further disputes key allegations such as false imprisonment, arguing there was no unlawful confinement and that any actions taken were legally justified.
Combs' legal team also questions the severity of the alleged harm, claiming Hay did not suffer the level of emotional distress required to support his claims while raising potential statute of limitations issues.
They are seeking to limit any potential damages.