EXCLUSIVE: Nicole Brown Simpson Murder Bombshell — Secret Witnesses Claimed She and Pal Ron Were Murdered by LA Drug Gang After She Cheated on Cocaine Deal
June 20 2026, Published 1:00 p.m. ET
A vicious gangland hit ended the lives of drug-dealing Nicole Simpson and her friend Ron Goldman, sources have told RadarOnline.com.
This fresh evidence comes as the grieving Goldman family mark the 32-year anniversary of the slayings of O.J. Simpson's ex-wife and her friend in a knife rampage in LA.
Mystery Men Near Crime Scene
Sources told us during O.J.'s 'Trial of the Century,' which saw the NFL star cleared of the double slaying, were seeking information on two suspicious men seen sitting parked in a luxurious black Mercedes 500 SL outside the Mezzaluna Restaurant the night Nicole and Goldman were murdered.
Insiders add urgent questions still need answered, including who were the alleged hit men stalking Nicole or Goldman.
They also said the question remains whether Nicole or Goldman, who was in the habit of "treating their friends with some of the best cocaine care of business" were slain by an LA drugs gang, as they say she is feared to have cheated on a cocaine deal.
One witness told our sources Nicole and Goldman were in fact partners in a drug-dealing ring, acting as middlemen between Los Angeles' toughest street gangs and the Beverly Hills party set.
And they lifted the lid on the way Nicole funded her own heavy cocaine habit with the profits she and Goldman made from their illicit business.
Claims Of Secret Drug Ring
Even as the drug began to ravage her once-striking features, Nicole used more and more of it and began to falter on payments.
The witness claimed Nicole even desperately offered top gang members sex instead of money – which they refused.
One insider said: "Soon, Nicole and Goldman fell victim to the deadly law of the streets – 'Pay up or die.'"
A friend revealed: "I know how desperate Nicole was at that time. She owed the drug gangs many thousands of dollars, and she simply didn't have the money to pay them.
"You don't work out a loan repayment scheme with these guys. If you don't give them every cent you owe, they kill you. It's as simple and as final as that."
Nicole's Alleged Debt Spiral
According to the witnesses, Nicole and Goldman at first made handsome profits from the drugs.
Nicole used Goldman to distribute cocaine to the smart set swingers who frequented the bars and restaurants he knew so well.
The set-up gave Nicole easy access to the cocaine she craved in quantities too expensive even for a woman of her means.
But as more and more coke went up her own nose, less and less of it reached her customers – and payments to the street drug lords dwindled.
"A lot of people knew O.J. was innocent," Nicole's friend says. "But most of them stayed quiet because of their own involvement in the drug scene."
"Three of them have information they may now pass to the law telling them what they know."
Case Questions Still Remain
Nicole, 35, and Goldman, 25 were stabbed to death in Los Angeles on June 12, 1994. After a nationally televised, low-speed police chase in a white Ford Bronco, the beauty's ex-husband O.J. was arrested.
In October 1995, following a heavily publicized eight-month trial, a jury acquitted him of the murders.
But in a 1997 civil trial, a jury found "The Juice" liable for the wrongful deaths of Brown and Goldman.
He was ordered to pay $33.5million in damages to their families, though a large portion of this debt remains largely unsatisfied.
In September 2007, O.J. led a group of men into a Las Vegas hotel room to steal sports memorabilia that he claimed was rightfully his.
He was convicted of armed robbery and kidnapping in 2008 and sentenced to up to 33 years in prison.
O.J. served nine years at the Lovelock Correctional Center in Nevada before being granted parole in 2017.
He lived out his remaining years in Florida and Nevada before passing away.