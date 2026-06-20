Donald Trump Brutally Dragged Online After Calling Elon Musk 'Leon' During Air Force One Speech — 'Crazy Grandpa Sounds Sick'

The 80-year-old president unveiled the luxury Boeing jet on June 19, praising its advanced technology and communications systems as he toured the aircraft intended to supplement the aging presidential fleet.

President Donald Trump is facing fresh ridicule online after accidentally calling Elon Musk "Leon" while showing off the new Air Force One aircraft gifted by Qatar, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The president quickly corrected himself after mixing up Musk's name while discussing Starlink technology on the aircraft.

"We have communication equipment up there that's nobody's ever seen before. It's the highest level, including Starlink, my friend Leon—my friend Elon is going to be very happy," Trump said, quickly correcting himself after the verbal slip.

The awkward moment came as Trump discussed the aircraft's state-of-the-art capabilities, including the integration of Starlink, the satellite internet service owned by Musk's SpaceX.

Social media users mocked the mistake, with some joking that Musk had been given a new nickname.

Critics used the moment to reignite debate about Trump's age and mental sharpness.

While the president immediately corrected himself, clips of the remark quickly spread across social media, where users wasted little time piling on.

"If you're Leon, are you more worried the dementia's taking hold or that the guy you thought was your puppet doesn't even know your name?" one critic wrote on X.

Another user joked: "New nickname unlocked."

"He will forever be Leon Musk," the commenter added.

"He's Leon from now on," someone else said.

Others were even more blunt in their criticism.

"Crazy grandpa sounds sick. Sure hope it isn't serious," a user wrote.

"This man has dementia. In a normal world, this would be [the] biggest scandal, but we’re so desensitized to the daily corruption that it’s swept under the rug by the media. Crazy," a person bluntly shared.

Another wrote: "Not the first time, but still the perfect state on where we are if you add this to the rest of his deranged behavior."

"Dementia Don," a comment read.