EXCLUSIVE: Mick Jagger Sparks Fears He'll 'Kill His Remaining Bandmates' After Dropping Hint Rolling Stones Will Go Back on the Road in 2027

Speaking about the possibility of returning to the stage, Jagger told Geist: "Well, I'd love to. I really want to. And, I'm ready to go."

He continued: "I don't think we're gonna do shows this year, but hopefully we'll do shows next year."

The comments echoed similar remarks Jagger recently made during an appearance on BBC Radio 2's Tracks of My Years, where he again suggested the band was looking ahead to future performances.

Despite his crumbling physical state, Richards has also left the door open to more live dates.

During an interview last month, the guitarist indicated discussions were ongoing once the new album campaign is completed.

He said, "I mean, we can talk next year. Possibly."

Richards added: "At the moment, we're just sort of saying we finished the record, let's do this. And so we're basically considering what to do after, you know, pretty soon. But I don't think… not this year, anyway."