EXCLUSIVE: Mick Jagger Sparks Fears He'll 'Kill His Remaining Bandmates' After Dropping Hint Rolling Stones Will Go Back on the Road in 2027
June 20 2026, Published 12:00 p.m. ET
Mick Jagger has reignited speculation about another Rolling Stones world tour after suggesting the legendary rock band could return to the road in 2027 – prompting concerns among insiders that his famously relentless pace may prove too demanding for his older bandmates.
The 82-year-old frontman dropped the strongest indication yet of future live dates during an appearance on Today's Sunday Sitdown with Willie Geist, where he discussed the band's plans following the release of Foreign Tongues, due out on July 10.
Mick Jagger Refuses To Slow Down
Jagger's desire to continue performing despite entering his ninth decade comes as his fellow Stones, Keith Richards, 82, and Ronnie Wood, 79, prepare to promote the group's latest album, which follows the success of 2023's Grammy-winning Hackney Diamonds and the band's 2024 North American tour.
A source close to the band told us: "Mick remains incredibly driven and physically disciplined, but there are genuine worries about whether everyone else can keep up with the demands of another major tour. Keith and Ronnie simply aren't operating at the same level of fitness, and fears are getting back on the road could literally kill them."
The insider claimed, "Mick trains constantly and approaches touring like an athlete, with stretching and ballet lessons to keep himself trim. The concern is that a lengthy global tour at their ages could be punishing. Some people around them fear the schedule could be far too much for Keith, who is riddled with arthritis, and Ronnie."
Speaking about the possibility of returning to the stage, Jagger told Geist: "Well, I'd love to. I really want to. And, I'm ready to go."
He continued: "I don't think we're gonna do shows this year, but hopefully we'll do shows next year."
The comments echoed similar remarks Jagger recently made during an appearance on BBC Radio 2's Tracks of My Years, where he again suggested the band was looking ahead to future performances.
Despite his crumbling physical state, Richards has also left the door open to more live dates.
During an interview last month, the guitarist indicated discussions were ongoing once the new album campaign is completed.
He said, "I mean, we can talk next year. Possibly."
Richards added: "At the moment, we're just sort of saying we finished the record, let's do this. And so we're basically considering what to do after, you know, pretty soon. But I don't think… not this year, anyway."
Mick Jagger on Being Fit at 82: 'You Have to Really Work At It'
The Stones' extraordinary longevity continues to astonish fans more than six decades after the group formed in London in 1962. While many of their contemporaries have retired, Jagger has repeatedly emphasized the importance of maintaining his physical condition to continue performing.
Discussing the demands of life on the road, he previously said, "Well, that's just being fit. You have to work at that, whatever age you are, and if you're my age, you have to really work at it. You don't get around as good. You have to really work at it."
He added: "It's just discipline and a lot of hard work – otherwise you can't do that. And of course, I can't do the things I did when I was 21, but I can do other things."
The forthcoming Stones album features 14 tracks and high-profile collaborations with Paul McCartney, Robert Smith, and Chad Smith.
Speaking at the Brooklyn launch event for the record, Jagger said: "We had 14 great tracks, and we went as fast as we could."
Richards struck a more reflective note, saying: "It was a month of concentrated punch. To me, it's all about the enjoyment of it. I'm blessed to be able to do this and long may it last."