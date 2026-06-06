EXCLUSIVE: Keith Richards, 82, 'Looking Death Right in the Face' as One Huge Family Milestone 'Pushes His Mortality to Front of His Mind'

Ella shared the news with followers on Instagram, posting a photograph with her newborn and revealing the arrival coincided with her own birthday.

The development means Richards joins fellow Rolling Stones star Sir Mick Jagger, 82, in becoming a great-grandfather, more than 60 years after the band first emerged as one of the defining acts in popular music.

Ella said online about the arrival of her daughter: "30!! best birthday yet with our baby girl Luna."

A source close to the family told us: "Becoming a great-grandfather is a profound moment for anyone, but particularly for somebody who has lived as extraordinary a life as Keith. It inevitably makes a person think about the generations that came before and those who will come after, and the same is true for Keith.

"Behind all his rick 'n' roll bravado, Keith has always had a reputation for being indestructible, but milestones like this have a way of bringing time into sharper focus. He is delighted by the arrival of Luna and sees it as a wonderful new chapter for the family, but it is a bittersweet moment for him as it has pushed thoughts of his mortality to the forefront of his mind. It means he now feels he's finally looking death right in the face due to his age, which has been reinforced by his new great-grandfather status."