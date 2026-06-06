EXCLUSIVE: Keith Richards, 82, 'Looking Death Right in the Face' as One Huge Family Milestone 'Pushes His Mortality to Front of His Mind'
June 6 2026, Published 1:00 p.m. ET
Keith Richards is having a bittersweet celebration over becoming a great-grandfather for the first time – as the major family milestone has prompted him to reflect on his legacy, aging, and mortality.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the arthritis-addled Rolling Stones guitarist, 82, welcomed a new generation into his family after his granddaughter Ella, 30, announced the birth of her first child, daughter Luna, with her long-term partner Sascha von Bismarck, 31.
Keith Richards Becomes A Great-Grandfather
Ella shared the news with followers on Instagram, posting a photograph with her newborn and revealing the arrival coincided with her own birthday.
The development means Richards joins fellow Rolling Stones star Sir Mick Jagger, 82, in becoming a great-grandfather, more than 60 years after the band first emerged as one of the defining acts in popular music.
Ella said online about the arrival of her daughter: "30!! best birthday yet with our baby girl Luna."
A source close to the family told us: "Becoming a great-grandfather is a profound moment for anyone, but particularly for somebody who has lived as extraordinary a life as Keith. It inevitably makes a person think about the generations that came before and those who will come after, and the same is true for Keith.
"Behind all his rick 'n' roll bravado, Keith has always had a reputation for being indestructible, but milestones like this have a way of bringing time into sharper focus. He is delighted by the arrival of Luna and sees it as a wonderful new chapter for the family, but it is a bittersweet moment for him as it has pushed thoughts of his mortality to the forefront of his mind. It means he now feels he's finally looking death right in the face due to his age, which has been reinforced by his new great-grandfather status."
Rock Dynasty Welcomes Count Bismarck Heir
The birth marks a significant addition to a blended family whose story has long been intertwined with music, fashion, and popular culture.
Ella's partner, Sascha, is the photographer son of Count Leopold von Bismarck-Schönhausen and fashion designer Countess Debonnaire von Bismarck.
Earlier this year, Ella announced she was expecting her first child by sharing a black-and-white image showing her baby bump.
Richards publicly celebrated the news at the time. He said online: "Sending love and looking forward to welcoming my first great grandchild!"
Congratulations quickly poured in from friends and relatives following the announcement.
Princess Olympia of Greece wrote: "The most beautiful."
Fashion icon Daphne Guinness added, "Happy Birthday! So so sweet @ellarichardsr."
Ella's sister Alexandra Richards also celebrated the occasion, writing: "Happy happy birthday :) 30s are the best."
Ella is the daughter of Marlon Richards and former model Lucie de la Falaise. Marlon is Richards' eldest son from his long relationship with model and actress Anita Pallenberg, who died in 2017 aged 75.
Despite his image as one of rock's most notorious survivors after his years of boozing, heroin abuse, and womanizing, Richards has often been described by relatives as far removed from his wild public persona.
Ella recently offered a glimpse into life with her grandfather by saying, "He is very quiet and sweet and loving. He's a lot more shy than people think."
Discussing her unconventional upbringing, she added, "My grandfather used to wear my grandmother's clothes, and she used to wear his.
"Most of my family are slightly mad, crazy, or weird. My whole family is all crazy creatives. No one is academic. Everyone is wild and free-spirited."
The family celebration comes during another busy period for the Rolling Stones, whose catalog includes Satisfaction, Paint It Black, Gimme Shelter, Jumpin' Jack Flash, and Start Me Up.
The band continues to attract global audiences, while recent attention has focused on their latest studio album, Foreign Tongues, which featured a contribution from Sir Paul McCartney.