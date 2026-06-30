Trump's Great American State Fair Nightmare: Confederate Flag Displayed at Booth — As Prez's Celebration Hit With Latest Controversy
June 30 2026, Published 5:30 p.m. ET
Donald Trump's Great American State Fair has been rocked with another controversy, RadarOnline.com can report, after images of the Confederate flag popped up at the North Carolina booth.
Multiple TV screens inside the pavilion displayed the controversial sight, even though the symbol was not part of the state flag.
'That is NOT Our State Flag!'
Video taken from inside the North Carolina exhibit showed the flag towering over other North Carolina trademarks, like a NASCAR racing car.
As the clips made rounds online, critics took to X to express their displeasure with the display.
"What the hell is that flag doing there?? Omg! That is disgusting and a bulls--t lie!," one person, who said they were a native to the state, exclaimed. "They are gonna hear it from a bunch of us when we get there!! That is NOT our state flag!!!"
Another person remarked, "WTAF? What kind of losers want to remind everyone they are losers by hanging their loser flag everywhere?"
A third person lamented, "Maturing is realizing that the confederate flag is cringe and shouldn’t be displayed in the United States."
North Carolina Distances From the Display
After video of the flag went viral, Spectrum News Washington Correspondent tweeted, "A spokesperson for the booth says the flag shown was 'unapproved' and… 'As soon as we were made aware, we immediately removed the video and began reviewing how it occurred. Our focus remains on celebrating America’s 250th birthday and NC's role in our nation’s history.'"
North Carolina Democratic Governor Josh Stein weighed in as well, with his office saying, "This display does not reflect the North Carolina that we love. America 250 is about unity and bringing our nation together. Glorifying this divisive confederate symbol does the exact opposite. We demand the organizers stop dishonoring the flag of North Carolina."
Sponsoring Companies in a Pickle
Meanwhile, one of the pavilion's sponsors, North Carolina-based Mt. Olive Pickle Co., announced Friday that it was withdrawing its participation from the event after several X users alerted it to the flag controversy.
"We were unaware that an image of the Confederate flag was included in a video as part of this exhibit, and we have withdrawn our participation," the company said in a post on X. "Our company stands on values of human dignity, opportunity and freedom."
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Not-So-Great Attendance
If there was any bright side to the situation, it could be that not many people were likely to have seen the display before it was taken down. That's because not many people have reportedly turned out for the country's birthday bash so far.
The president has boasted his Great American State Fair has been "packed to the brim," but photographs appeared to show sparse crowds at the Washington, D.C., event.
While Trump claimed on Truth Social that 45,000 people attended opening day, NBC News reported the actual number was "nowhere near" that figure.
Images also showed empty seating, limited crowds and power outages affecting parts of the site, while visitors complained about food prices and scaled-back attractions.