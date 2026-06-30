Trump's Great American State Fair Nightmare: Confederate Flag Displayed at Booth — As Prez's Celebration Hit With Latest Controversy

Multiple TV screens inside the pavilion displayed the controversial sight, even though the symbol was not part of the state flag.

Donald Trump 's Great American State Fair has been rocked with another controversy, RadarOnline.com can report, after images of the Confederate flag popped up at the North Carolina booth.

As the clips made rounds online, critics took to X to express their displeasure with the display.

Video taken from inside the North Carolina exhibit showed the flag towering over other North Carolina trademarks, like a NASCAR racing car.

I stopped by the North Carolina booth at the "Great American State Fair" on the National Mall today. The state decided not to participate because of the high costs so the booth is sponsored by private orgs. pic.twitter.com/tsnU9GjOYO

"What the hell is that flag doing there?? Omg! That is disgusting and a bulls--t lie!," one person, who said they were a native to the state, exclaimed. "They are gonna hear it from a bunch of us when we get there!! That is NOT our state flag!!!"

Another person remarked, "WTAF? What kind of losers want to remind everyone they are losers by hanging their loser flag everywhere?"

A third person lamented, "Maturing is realizing that the confederate flag is cringe and shouldn’t be displayed in the United States."