EXCLUSIVE: Radar Reveals the Two Reasons King Charles' Secret Plot to Welcome Prince Harry Back into the Royal Family Has Already 'Failed Miserably'

The visit will be the Sussexes' first extended family trip to Britain since they quit royal duties and moved to California in 2020, and comes despite Harry telling the BBC last year he "can't see a world in which" he would bring his wife and children back to Britain amid his fight for heightened security when he and his family return to the UK from their US mansion.

According to one royal insider, Charles' reintegration strategy for Harry was simple.

They said: "The King genuinely believed that bringing Harry, Meghan and their children back to Britain, even for a relatively short visit, could provide an opportunity to begin easing years of tension. The thinking was that simply having the family back on home soil might create the conditions for private conversations and small steps toward reconciliation. There was also hope that seeing them together in the UK again could gradually soften public attitudes and help shift the narrative surrounding Harry and Meghan after years of division."

But the source also detailed why the initiative has "failed miserably." Firstly, relations between Harry and the Prince and Princess of Wales remain extremely strained.

William, 44, is said by friends to be deeply wary of any rapprochement that might expose his family to renewed scrutiny after years of highly publicized rifts and revelations.