EXCLUSIVE: Radar Reveals the Two Reasons King Charles' Secret Plot to Welcome Prince Harry Back into the Royal Family Has Already 'Failed Miserably'
July 3 2026, Published 12:00 p.m. ET
King Charles has been accused of presiding over a "miserable failure" of an attempted charm offensive to bring Prince Harry back into the royal fold, with insiders telling RadarOnline.com the monarch's secret reconciliation push has run aground on family tensions and public indifference.
The alleged plan – dubbed "Project Thaw" by palace sources – centers on Harry, 41, and his wife Meghan Markle, 44, returning to the UK next month with their children, seven-year-old Archie and Lilibet, five, for a stay at a royal residence.
King Charles Plots Bold Royal Family Reunion
The visit will be the Sussexes' first extended family trip to Britain since they quit royal duties and moved to California in 2020, and comes despite Harry telling the BBC last year he "can't see a world in which" he would bring his wife and children back to Britain amid his fight for heightened security when he and his family return to the UK from their US mansion.
According to one royal insider, Charles' reintegration strategy for Harry was simple.
They said: "The King genuinely believed that bringing Harry, Meghan and their children back to Britain, even for a relatively short visit, could provide an opportunity to begin easing years of tension. The thinking was that simply having the family back on home soil might create the conditions for private conversations and small steps toward reconciliation. There was also hope that seeing them together in the UK again could gradually soften public attitudes and help shift the narrative surrounding Harry and Meghan after years of division."
But the source also detailed why the initiative has "failed miserably." Firstly, relations between Harry and the Prince and Princess of Wales remain extremely strained.
William, 44, is said by friends to be deeply wary of any rapprochement that might expose his family to renewed scrutiny after years of highly publicized rifts and revelations.
Prince William Has 'Little Appetite For Rebuilding' Broken Bond With Harry
A palace source with knowledge of the situation said: "As far as William is concerned, the relationship remains badly fractured and there is little appetite for rebuilding it right now. He believes too much has happened over the past few years for things to simply return to normal, and he has yet to see any meaningful shift that would justify reopening the door.
"Whatever hopes there may have been of a reconciliation, they are unlikely to gain any momentum while William remains unconvinced that the circumstances have fundamentally changed."
The second problem, the insider claimed, lies outside the palace gates.
Public enthusiasm for Harry and Markle in Britain remains low, with polling suggesting any goodwill the couple once enjoyed has largely evaporated.
In April, YouGov reported that only 30 percent of respondents held a positive view of Harry and just 20 percent felt positively about Markle, though the pollster noted they are "looked upon more favorably by young Britons than their elders."
Prince Harry and the Security Issue
For over‑65s, only 19 percent reported a positive view of Harry, compared with 35 percent of 18‑ to 24‑year‑olds, while just 10 percent of the oldest Britons felt favorably toward Markle, compared with 31 percent of the youngest adults.
One senior royal adviser said: "Offering Harry and Meghan accommodation on a royal estate may be seen as a gesture of goodwill, but it doesn't resolve the wider issue. The feeling in some quarters is that repairing family ties is only part of the challenge. Unless public opinion shifts as well, any attempt to reset the relationship will be viewed as incomplete and unlikely to achieve the fresh start the King is believed to want."
There has, however, been a significant shift in one of Harry's key concerns. The prince is now understood to be satisfied with the security arrangements for his visit, despite previously taking the Home Office to court over the downgrading of his protection – a case he lost.
A source close to the Sussexes claimed: "For Harry, the issue of security had always been the biggest obstacle to bringing Meghan and the children back to Britain. Now that he believes appropriate arrangements are in place to protect his family, he feels able to make the trip. But nobody close to him is suggesting that this suddenly resolves the deeper issues. The practical concerns may have eased, but the personal relationships remain far more complicated and will take considerably longer to repair."
It is still unclear whether Charles will see Archie and Lilibet during the trip, and the children last met their grandfather during Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee in 2022.
One royal source said, "Charles has always hoped he could build a closer relationship with Archie and Lilibet, and becoming a more active grandfather remains deeply important to him. The difficulty is that ongoing family divisions, the demands of the monarchy, and his own health challenges have combined to make those opportunities incredibly limited. It is a situation he is said to find deeply frustrating because there are so many obstacles standing in the way."