EXCLUSIVE: Hollywood 'Secret Kids' Rumor Mill in Overdrive After A-Lister 'Cover Up' Over Their 'Two Hidden Children'

The rumor mill is spinning into overdrive after the star was said to have asked for references to two of their children to be removed from an interview – initially prompting renewed discussion about where the line should be drawn between public interest and personal privacy.

Speculation surrounding the family lives of Hollywood stars has exploded as claims circulate online an A-list celebrity has secretly had another two kids, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

But the rumor the star in question is actually a parent of four emerged from an anecdote describing an interview during the previous awards season in which a celebrity was said to have spoken about four children – before a publicist allegedly requested that coverage refer only to two children who are publicly known.

The claim has not been independently verified, and no evidence has been produced identifying the individual involved.

The story has nevertheless prompted widespread online speculation, with social media users attempting to match the account to high-profile actors who have carefully guarded their family lives.

One entertainment industry source told us, "The fascination isn't really about how many children a celebrity has. It's about how effectively some public figures can maintain boundaries around their personal lives in an era when almost everything else becomes public."