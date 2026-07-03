EXCLUSIVE: Michael Jackson 'Was Really Killed By His Own Tragic Drug Mistake' — How King of Pop Secretly Increased Killer Tranquilizer Dose… Before His Doctor Took the Fall
July 3 2026, Published 10:00 a.m. ET
Desperate to ease his pain and torment, addict Michael Jackson secretly boosted his dosage of the drug propofol – and sent himself to an early grave, leaving his private physician, Dr. Conrad Murray, to take the fall, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
On the 17th anniversary of Jackson's passing, this was the explosive conclusion of our investigation into his death, with legal and medical experts telling us there's evidence the 50-year-old King of Pop increased his IV drip on the sly, causing his own death on June 25, 2009.
Deadly Drug Cocktail
Terriﬁed by the grueling This Is It comeback tour he faced, physically ailing and more than $400million in debt, Jackson was in agony and taking a sea of drugs to drown his pain at the time of his death.
While the powerful anesthesia pushed him into oblivion, his autopsy also found lorazepam, midazolam, diazepam, lidocaine, and ephedrine in his system.
UCLA sleep expert Dr. Nader Kamangar says the drug cocktail "was the perfect storm" to kill Jackson.
Medical examiner Dr. Cyril H. Wecht said: "Michael contributed to his own death by being a drug user; he knew the effects and the risks of all the drugs he took.
"Midazolam, lorazepam, and diazepam are all very strong drugs and would certainly have contributed to his death."
Still, in November 2011, Dr. Murray, a cardiologist, was convicted of involuntary manslaughter and sentenced to four years in the slammer for his role in Jackson's death.
He was released after serving two of those years.
Dr. Conrad Murray Denies Blame
Experts still blamed Murray for Jackson's death, saying he wasn't qualiﬁed to administer propofol. But Murray still insists he didn't kill the Thriller legend.
Investigators told us the shamed medic was used as a patsy to cover up for other people involved in the tragedy.
Our investigation concluded after we consulted with experts and sources, who said Jackson actually awoke on the night of his passing and self-administered more propofol – either by controlling his saline drip or by grabbing a new bottle and injecting himself.
And they say he did so behind the back of Dr. Murray, who was taking a bathroom break at the time.
The idea Jackson secretly took doses was hinted at Murray's trial when cardiologist Dr. Alon Steinberg testiﬁed the private physician was negligent for leaving bottles of propofol and lorazepam lying around near the Gloved One.
Dr. Steinberg told the court: "It's like leaving a baby that's sleeping on your kitchen countertop. There's a very small chance the baby could fall over, or wake up and grab a knife or something."
One of the detectives ﬁrst on the death scene said he saw bottles of medication strewn everywhere, and he later found out Jackson "had enough propofol in him to drop a rhinoceros."
'Michael Jackson Had a Death Wish'
Jackson was said to be crippled by anxiety and physically out of shape to perform his London shows – which had been increased from ten to 50 to cope with demand against his wishes.
A month before his death, the Bad singer was so drug-addled, he could barely complete a sentence when he left a slurring message for Jason Pfeiffer, who worked for Dr. Arnold Klein, Michael's Beverly Hills dermatologist, on May 3, 2009.
Pfeiffer said: "Michael Jackson had a death wish. No one realized he was getting drugs from all these different places. It was inevitable something was going to go wrong."
Chillingly, 10 years before when he was battling sex abuse accusations, Beat It singer Jackson admitted if it wasn't for his three kids he would "throw in the towel" and declared: "I'd kill myself."
A source added: "Michael would take his medications, indiscriminately mixing them. He knew he was playing Russian roulette with his life and he didn't care."