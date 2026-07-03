EXCLUSIVE: Michael Jackson 'Was Really Killed By His Own Tragic Drug Mistake' — How King of Pop Secretly Increased Killer Tranquilizer Dose… Before His Doctor Took the Fall

Terriﬁed by the grueling This Is It comeback tour he faced, physically ailing and more than $400million in debt, Jackson was in agony and taking a sea of drugs to drown his pain at the time of his death.

While the powerful anesthesia pushed him into oblivion, his autopsy also found lorazepam, midazolam, diazepam, lidocaine, and ephedrine in his system.

UCLA sleep expert Dr. Nader Kamangar says the drug cocktail "was the perfect storm" to kill Jackson.

Medical examiner Dr. Cyril H. Wecht said: "Michael contributed to his own death by being a drug user; he knew the effects and the risks of all the drugs he took.

"Midazolam, lorazepam, and diazepam are all very strong drugs and would certainly have contributed to his death."

Still, in November 2011, Dr. Murray, a cardiologist, was convicted of involuntary manslaughter and sentenced to four years in the slammer for his role in Jackson's death.

He was released after serving two of those years.