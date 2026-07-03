Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Celebrity > Prince William

Prince William Makes Shock Appearance on Travis Kelce's Podcast Hours before NFL star Marries Taylor Swift – 'We Had to Do It Big'

picture of Prince William, Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift
Source: @newheightshow;Instagram/MEGA

Prince William is making a shock appearance on Travis Kelce's podcast hours before his wedding to Taylor Swift.

July 3 2026, Published 9:10 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Prince William is making a shock appearance on Travis Kelce’s podcast hours before the NFL star's wedding to Taylor Swift.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the Prince of Wales, 44, will appear on Friday’s episode of the New Heights Podcast after his announcement was teased by both Travis, 36, and older brother Jason, 38, on social media.

Article continues below advertisement

Surprise Podcast Guest

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
picture of Prince William
Source: MEGA

William was flattered by the over-the-top welcome on the 'New Heights Podcast'.

Article continues below advertisement

The pair shared a clip of them introducing the royal onto the platform ahead of airing the entire episode at noon Eastern time.

Jason said: "Our guest today is the 6 foot 3' Prince from London, England."

He continued: "That's right. The president of the English Football Association, the Vice Royal Patron of the Welsh Rugby Union, the Duke of Cambridge, the Duke of Cornwall, the Lord of the Isles, Prince and Great Steward of Scotland, Earl of Chester, and the Prince of Wales.

"92 percenters, please welcome his Royal Highness, Prince William!"

Travis cheered throughout the introduction and clapped in support of their special guest, shouting: "Let's go!"

Article continues below advertisement
Source: @newheightshow;Instagram

Jason Kelce introduces William onto podcast.

Article continues below advertisement

'Hoping' For An Invitation

picture of Prince William
Source: MEGA

The royal previously teased he was hopeful of being invited to wedding.

Article continues below advertisement

The NFL star began to bow as William appeared between him and Jason in the clip.

Holding back laughter, William said: "That is quite the intro, guys. Amazing.

"We had to do it big for you, had to do it big," responded Jason.

The shock podcast appearance comes after William was asked in a radio interview in May if he would be attending the wedding.

He jokingly replied "no comment" sparking speculation he may be on the guestlist.

William added: "I'm hoping, and I'm sure there might be an invitation around, but we'll see."

However, it was later confirmed both William and wife Kate Middleton, 44, would not be attending.

Article continues below advertisement

William's Past Meeting With Swift and Kelce

picture of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce
Source: MEGA

The couple previously met William backstage at Swift's Eras tour.

READ MORE ON Celebrity
Photo of Madonna

EXCLUSIVE: Madonna's New Album 'Confessions II' Filled With Rage Over Her Life's Biggest Failures — From Battles With Daughter and Tragic Brother to Disastrous Marriage to Ex Sean Penn

picture of Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds Flee New York City to Avoid Taylor Swift's Wedding Extravaganza as Ex-BFF Snubbed from Star-Studded Guestlist

Article continues below advertisement

William previously spent time with the couple when he took his oldest kids — Prince George and Princess Charlotte — to Swift's Wembley Stadium Eras Tour show in 2024.

After the show, Swift, 36, shared a backstage selfie with William, George and Charlotte, while Kelce also posed with the royal family in another photo that quickly went viral.

"Happy Bday M8! London shows are off to a splendid start," the pop superstar wrote below the picture, tagging William and Kate's handle along with a string of Union Jack flag, American flag and handshake emojis.

He first met Swift in 2013 at the Centrepoint Winter Whites Gala at Kensington Palace, where the pair famously joined Jon Bon Jovi onstage for an impromptu rendition of Livin' on a Prayer.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement
picture of Taylor Swift
Source: MEGA

Swift has reportedly already married Kelce ahead of their star-studded nuptials.

RadarOnline.com told recently how Swift and Travis are reportedly "already married" ahead of their nuptials.

According to PageSix, they exchanged vows in front of a "tiny group of loved ones."

A Nashville music source says Swift and Kelce are "legally married", adding security insiders at Manhattan's' City Clerk's Office, the government agency responsible for issuing city wedding licenses, said that no application for a Swift-Kelce license had been submitted.

"We would know," the sources said.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.