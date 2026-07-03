Prince William Makes Shock Appearance on Travis Kelce's Podcast Hours before NFL star Marries Taylor Swift – 'We Had to Do It Big'

RadarOnline.com can reveal the Prince of Wales, 44, will appear on Friday’s episode of the New Heights Podcast after his announcement was teased by both Travis, 36, and older brother Jason , 38, on social media.

Prince William is making a shock appearance on Travis Kelce’s podcast hours before the NFL star's wedding to Taylor Swift .

William was flattered by the over-the-top welcome on the 'New Heights Podcast'.

The pair shared a clip of them introducing the royal onto the platform ahead of airing the entire episode at noon Eastern time.

Jason said: "Our guest today is the 6 foot 3' Prince from London, England."

He continued: "That's right. The president of the English Football Association, the Vice Royal Patron of the Welsh Rugby Union, the Duke of Cambridge, the Duke of Cornwall, the Lord of the Isles, Prince and Great Steward of Scotland, Earl of Chester, and the Prince of Wales.

"92 percenters, please welcome his Royal Highness, Prince William!"

Travis cheered throughout the introduction and clapped in support of their special guest, shouting: "Let's go!"