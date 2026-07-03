Prince William Makes Shock Appearance on Travis Kelce's Podcast Hours before NFL star Marries Taylor Swift – 'We Had to Do It Big'
July 3 2026, Published 9:10 a.m. ET
Prince William is making a shock appearance on Travis Kelce’s podcast hours before the NFL star's wedding to Taylor Swift.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the Prince of Wales, 44, will appear on Friday’s episode of the New Heights Podcast after his announcement was teased by both Travis, 36, and older brother Jason, 38, on social media.
Surprise Podcast Guest
The pair shared a clip of them introducing the royal onto the platform ahead of airing the entire episode at noon Eastern time.
Jason said: "Our guest today is the 6 foot 3' Prince from London, England."
He continued: "That's right. The president of the English Football Association, the Vice Royal Patron of the Welsh Rugby Union, the Duke of Cambridge, the Duke of Cornwall, the Lord of the Isles, Prince and Great Steward of Scotland, Earl of Chester, and the Prince of Wales.
"92 percenters, please welcome his Royal Highness, Prince William!"
Travis cheered throughout the introduction and clapped in support of their special guest, shouting: "Let's go!"
'Hoping' For An Invitation
The NFL star began to bow as William appeared between him and Jason in the clip.
Holding back laughter, William said: "That is quite the intro, guys. Amazing.
"We had to do it big for you, had to do it big," responded Jason.
The shock podcast appearance comes after William was asked in a radio interview in May if he would be attending the wedding.
He jokingly replied "no comment" sparking speculation he may be on the guestlist.
William added: "I'm hoping, and I'm sure there might be an invitation around, but we'll see."
However, it was later confirmed both William and wife Kate Middleton, 44, would not be attending.
William's Past Meeting With Swift and Kelce
EXCLUSIVE: Madonna's New Album 'Confessions II' Filled With Rage Over Her Life's Biggest Failures — From Battles With Daughter and Tragic Brother to Disastrous Marriage to Ex Sean Penn
William previously spent time with the couple when he took his oldest kids — Prince George and Princess Charlotte — to Swift's Wembley Stadium Eras Tour show in 2024.
After the show, Swift, 36, shared a backstage selfie with William, George and Charlotte, while Kelce also posed with the royal family in another photo that quickly went viral.
"Happy Bday M8! London shows are off to a splendid start," the pop superstar wrote below the picture, tagging William and Kate's handle along with a string of Union Jack flag, American flag and handshake emojis.
He first met Swift in 2013 at the Centrepoint Winter Whites Gala at Kensington Palace, where the pair famously joined Jon Bon Jovi onstage for an impromptu rendition of Livin' on a Prayer.
RadarOnline.com told recently how Swift and Travis are reportedly "already married" ahead of their nuptials.
According to PageSix, they exchanged vows in front of a "tiny group of loved ones."
A Nashville music source says Swift and Kelce are "legally married", adding security insiders at Manhattan's' City Clerk's Office, the government agency responsible for issuing city wedding licenses, said that no application for a Swift-Kelce license had been submitted.
"We would know," the sources said.