Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce 'Already Married': Couple Secretly 'Exchanged Vows' in Tennessee as Insiders Reveal 'Pink' Wedding Rehearsal Secrets

A source said: "After departing Nashville, the jet landed in Philadelphia, where Kelce's father, Ed, lives.

"Pennsylvania also happens to be home to Kelce's older brother Jason and his wife Kylie. It then flew to Tampa, where Swift's father, Scott, resides, before returning to Nashville.

"The aircraft remained there until June 30, when it headed back to New York City."

The wedding celebration plans include a rehearsal dinner for 100 people which took place on Thursday and "a huge party for more than 1,000 friends and family at MSG on Friday."

Stevie Nicks and Kenny Chesney, both friends of Swift's who supported her early in her career, will be reportedly be performing, plus "good pal Ed Sheeran is also rumored as a performer, and Sir Paul McCartney is believed to be attending."

Swift and Kelse were seen departing Madison Square Garden in the early hours of Friday morning following the wedding rehearsal.