Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce 'Already Married': Couple Secretly 'Exchanged Vows' in Tennessee as Insiders Reveal 'Pink' Wedding Rehearsal Secrets
July 3 2026, Updated 7:35 a.m. ET
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have already tied the knot ahead of their New York City wedding extravaganza, according to new claims.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the couple reportedly exchanged vows in front of a "tiny group of loved ones."
Secret Private Jet Trips
PageSix claims a Nashville music source says Swift and Kelce, both 36, are "legally married", adding security insiders at Manhattan's' City Clerk's Office, the government agency responsible for issuing city wedding licenses, said that no application for a Swift-Kelce license had been submitted.
"We would know," the sources said
Intriguingly, Swift's private jet made a series stops on Sunday in cities where the couple's closest family members live, which adds weight to the belief a "small ceremony recently took place in Tennessee," where Swift's family moved when she was a teenager to launch her music career.
Superstar Wedding Singers
A source said: "After departing Nashville, the jet landed in Philadelphia, where Kelce's father, Ed, lives.
"Pennsylvania also happens to be home to Kelce's older brother Jason and his wife Kylie. It then flew to Tampa, where Swift's father, Scott, resides, before returning to Nashville.
"The aircraft remained there until June 30, when it headed back to New York City."
The wedding celebration plans include a rehearsal dinner for 100 people which took place on Thursday and "a huge party for more than 1,000 friends and family at MSG on Friday."
Stevie Nicks and Kenny Chesney, both friends of Swift's who supported her early in her career, will be reportedly be performing, plus "good pal Ed Sheeran is also rumored as a performer, and Sir Paul McCartney is believed to be attending."
Swift and Kelse were seen departing Madison Square Garden in the early hours of Friday morning following the wedding rehearsal.
Custom-Made Castle Inside MSG
The couple’s rehearsal dinner was attended by an estimated 100 guests and took place at MSG’s Infosys Theater from 6 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.
They turned the iconic venue pink for the rehearsal dinner with the New York venue being lit up with lights and adorned with dusty pink curtains, while the interior was decked out with peach-coloured flowers.
It's claimed Taylor built a custom princess "castle" inside MSG and has supposedly bought out every available calla lily flower in the city.
Famous guests including Selena Gomez, Jack Antonoff, Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper, as well as the singer's childhood friend Abigail Anderson, were seen heading inside, while Swift was spotted being swept into the back.
The bride had earlier arrived at her rehearsal dinner two hours ahead of its start time in a blacked-out silver Suburban with an extended roof and communications antennas.
Ahead of the multi-day event, various deliveries were made to the venue, with some boxes being labeled "Garden Party," as seen in snaps taken around the vicinity.
On Tuesday, a red carpet was rolled out on MSG’s entrance steps — and then removed — by workers.