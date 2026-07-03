EXCLUSIVE: Hollywood's Biggest Daredevils Revealed — We Reveal the Stars Who Risked It All to Make Sure Their Work Looked as Real as Possible

Halle Berry

Whether cracking ribs for John Wick 3 or the boxing pic Bruised, "it's par for the course when you do your own stunts, and I wouldn't have it any other way," shared Halle [Berry]. "I'm always getting injured. I don't like getting hurt. But I love pushing myself to those limits and then pushing myself through those limits."

Bruce Willis

Yippee-Ki-Ahhhh! While making 1988's Die Hard, Bruce [Willis] not only lost partial hearing when a gun went off too close to his ear, but he also nearly lost his life on the pic's first shot.

Jumping off a five-story garage, he almost missed landing on an airbag, prompting him to ask, "Why would you shoot this scene first? And they were like, 'If you were killed at the end of the movie... we'd have to reshoot the whole thing with another actor.'"